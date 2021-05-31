‘Friends Reunion’: How the Sitcom Helps People Learn English

‘Mates Reunion’: How the Sitcom Helps People Learn English



Language instructing has modified lately.

“Mates” could have endured as a instructing software partially as a result of the web has made it accessible to new generations of followers. YouTube, particularly, permits nonnative audio system to look at clips with out having to, say, purchase pirated DVDs beneath a bridge, as Ms. Ouyang did in China 12 years in the past.

One more reason, stated Ángela Larrea Espinar, a professor in the division of English research at the College of Córdoba in Spain, is that individuals who educate international languages have progressively shifted over the final 20 years from a “communicative” strategy that emphasizes grammar to 1 that encourages cross-cultural understanding and reflection.

“Tradition is a troublesome factor to show, and for those who depend on textbooks what you get is stereotypes,” she stated.

To keep away from the textbook entice, Ms. Konus, the English trainer in California, constructed lesson plans round the sitcom’s 1994 pilot episode. Along with the query about whether or not Monica, performed by Courteney Cox, was invited to Rachel’s wedding ceremony (reply: false), there are workouts that ask college students to research scenes, idioms and character motivations.

Why, for instance, does Rachel breathe right into a paper bag? And what does Monica imply when she tells Joey Tribbiani, performed by Matt LeBlanc, to “cease hitting on” her pal? (Solutions: “She is fearful of her determination about residing on her personal” and, “to attempt to begin a dialog with somebody that you’re desirous about.”)

Ms. Konus stated that her college students — who’re from Brazil, China, Colombia, Japan, South Korea and Turkey — usually like the “Mates” classes and find yourself binge-watching the present on their very own. Additionally they slip traces from it into dialog, together with Joey’s signature “How you doin’?” greeting, and mimic the depressive approach wherein David Schwimmer’s character, Ross Geller, says “Hello.”