Friends Reunion Makes History on ZEE5, Records 1 Million Views in Less Than 7 Hours





Friends Reunion streamed on ZEE5 in India concurrently the remainder of the world and made historical past. For the followers of the present, it was at least magic and had all the things that that they had hoped for: nostalgia, feelings, drama, enjoyable, and a variety of reminiscences. In an official assertion, the proud staff of ZEE5 introduced that they had been profitable in delivering to thousands and thousands of Indian followers the identical expertise that followers in the remainder of the world loved whereas watching the present. The episode recorded 1 million views in lower than seven hours and it's nonetheless counting.

Right here's the official assertion from Amit Goenka – President, Digital Companies & Platforms, ZEE:

We at ZEE are extraordinarily delighted to notice the roaring response that 'Friends: The Reunion' acquired on ZEE5, by amassing 1mn+ views and counting from throughout the Nation. We really feel extraordinarily proud to have performed an element in understanding and serving the cult-loyal viewers of the present, by seamlessly streaming it throughout thousands and thousands of screens. Client delight and seamless consumer expertise have been an integral facet of our strategy throughout platforms and this step reinstates our dedication in the direction of our viewers and companions. Because the Nation's youngest OTT platform, ZEE5 will proceed to win hearts, not simply in India, however throughout the globe. We stay dedicated to delivering compelling content material that caters to the shoppers' distinctive tastes and preferences and enhances the worth for our companions. We are going to proceed to enhance our choices with a bespoke catalogue of premium and authentic content material for audiences in India and throughout the globe.

Friends Reunion featured the principle six stars – Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Matt Le Blanc, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, and Courteney Cox taking the followers again to their journey of 10 years with the present. They talked in regards to the behind-the-scenes moments, how Matt dislocated his shoulder whereas filming a scene, and the way Courteney used to put in writing her strains on the desk. At one level, Jennifer and David revealed that that they had a ‘enormous crush’ on one another in season 1 throughout which they had been flirting with one another and sharing cuddles on the units.

The episode was all the things – a healthful blanket of feelings!