Friends Reunion: Matt LeBlanc’s memes take over Twitter as he emerges as everyone’s favourite Irish uncle

by
Friends: The Reunion launched final week on HBO and has created a buzz on-line for extra causes than one. Followers watched their favourite actors come collectively after almost twenty years, and naturally, it additionally sparked many memes within the course of.

Now, over the weekend, Joey Tribbiani, performed by Matt LeBlanc, has turn into a topic of memes, notably in Eire. Netizens all throughout Irish Twitter have claimed him as their ‘da’ or uncle, saying his manner within the Reunion episode provides off critical Irish Uncle vibes.

Irish Twitterati are showering love and heat on the 53-year-old actor, with many saying that is the perfect factor that has occurred on Irish Twitter shortly. The actor’s photographs from the present has everybody making essentially the most lovely memes — particularly with one photograph of him which confirmed him seated along with his arms crossed and legs stretched in entrance of him, sporting a striped button-down shirt and a straightforward smile.

LeBlanc is but to reply. However a number of celebrities from the area, such as Irish actress and Netflix-hit Bridgerton star Nicole Coughlan, have joined in on the enjoyable. “Matt LeBlanc is Irish, I don’t wish to see some other nation making an attempt to say him,” Coughlan tweeted. “He’s from Tullamore, he drinks milk along with his dinner.”

Check out a few of the hilarious memes right here:


