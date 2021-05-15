FRIENDS Reunion Special Teaser Features In Mumbai Police COVID 19 Awareness Advisory

(*19*) (*19*)

Mumbai: A day after the teaser for the Associates reunion particular episode was launched, Mumbai police have now given it a hilarious flip. Mumbai police used the teaser to unfold coronavirus consciousness amongst folks within the metropolis. Additionally Learn – Mumbai Police Makes use of Harry Potter Meme To Remind Folks of Double Masking

Mumbai Police took to social media sharing a nonetheless from the teaser and wrote, ”Reunite together with your F.R.I.E.N.D.S – however solely after the ultimate season of #COVID19, please? Until then, on-line meet-ups will ‘be there for you.” Persons are already loving this fashion of spreading consciousness by Mumbai cops. Additionally Learn – FRIENDS Reunion Teaser, Date, Time Revealed However Can Indians Watch This Star-Studded Present?

The Associates Reunion particular episode starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer is undoubtedly probably the most awaited ones amongst followers the world over. The teaser of the episode was launched on Thursday and confirmed the forged strolling into the gap. ”The one the place they get again collectively,” it learn. The episode can even characteristic a lot of particular visitors together with David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Woman Gaga, Elliott Gould and Malala Yousafzai amongst others. Additionally Learn – Antilia Bomb Scare Case: Suspended Mumbai Police Cop Sachin Vaze Dismissed From Providers

Mumbai police is thought for creating consciousness by way of social media in hilarious and witty methods. On Friday, Mumbai Police additionally used a nonetheless from Harry Potter to remind folks to put on two masks and be protected at any time when they step out. The put up featured Professor Albus Dumbledore asking Professor Severus Snape, “Double masks”. To which Snape replied, “At all times”.

The particular episode was earlier scheduled to launch the HBO Max streaming service in Could final 12 months, nonetheless, the episode couldn’t be filmed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Associates initially aired in 1994 and its final and the tenth season went on air in 2004.

The Associates reunion particular episode will premiere on HBO Max on Could 27.