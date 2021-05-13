Friends reunion will premiere on HBO Max May 27th



The Friends reunion particular lastly has a launch date: Thursday, May 27th. The episode was was meant to launch with HBO Max in May 2020 however was delayed because of the pandemic. It will function all six authentic forged members, in addition to visitor stars like Malala Yousafzai, Woman Gaga, and BTS, in response to The Hollywood Reporter.

Friends was beforehand accessible on Netflix, however HBO purchased the streaming rights for an eye-watering $425 million. HBO Max appears to be making an attempt to set itself up because the streaming service for ’90s nostalgia. It’s additionally hosted a reunion for The Recent Prince of Bel-Air and is the streaming dwelling of each that present, Friends, and films like The Matrix and Pulp Fiction.

HBO has even launched a teaser for the Friends reunion, which actually teases by displaying virtually nothing (although it will get no less than some cleverness factors for its inclusion of “The one the place they get again collectively”).