Friends star Matt LeBlanc’s father Paul says his son has not spoken to him in NINE years



Whereas reflecting on their tragic falling-out, Paul advised The Solar he watches reruns of the star’s hit NBC sitcom, which ran from 1994 to 2004, to keep ‘related’ to the Golden Globe winner, who allegedly will not return his dad’s texts or cellphone calls.

‘I have been dwelling with none contact for 9 years and it’s nonetheless exhausting to imagine what has occurred,’ Paul advised the outlet. ‘I have been reduce off and locked out of my home over a humiliating argument about cash and a bike.’

He continued: ‘I am an previous man now and I reside off social safety. If it wasn’t for my financial savings, I would not have the ability to survive.’

In response to Paul’s claims, a spokeswoman for Matt advised The Solar: ‘To place this in perspective, Matt’s father deserted Matt and his mom when he was an toddler.’

Amongst Paul’s stunning claims, like that the actor has solely despatched him one birthday card in his ‘whole life,’ he insists all makes an attempt to get in contact with Matt are ignored.

‘I’ve despatched him textual content messages ­together with one this yr asking if we are able to get again in contact, however he has completely ignored me,’ Paul alleged.

Paul acknowledged: ‘It is humiliating. However the reality is Matt has all the time been a mom’s boy and there have been so many fallings out. We’re all getting older.’

In the end, Paul yearns to inform his son to get his ‘act collectively earlier than it’s too late.’

‘You are going to miss me after I’m gone,’ Paul warned, earlier than quipping that he did not perceive ‘all of the fuss’ over the Friends solid’s upcoming reunion.

‘I solely have one TV channel so I will not be watching the reunion,’ he stated in the interview. ‘I’ve all the time thought Friends was a foolish present for younger folks.’

Earlier than their estrangement, Paul says he ‘moved out to Malibu when he was starring on Friends’ so they may spend extra time collectively.

‘The issue is that when somebody has cash, you do not get into their way of life except they need you there, and so they can shut you down,’ Paul stated.

Paul says Matt ultimately purchased him a house in Colorado and paid him an allowance.

Elaborating on their relationship, he famous: ‘Matt is erratic with me and he has a brief mood. One minute he’s good, the following he’s chopping your throat — not actually clearly.’

The Man with a Plan star would frequently go to, in accordance to Paul, who stated they might ‘hang around consuming beers and messing round on bikes.’

‘That was a very good time, however Matt is obsessive about performing. The final time he got here out to see me was in 2011,’ Paul mirrored.

However after Paul gifted his motorcycle to his nephew, Matt allegedly received ‘so indignant’ he shut off his father’s allowance.

‘He most likely thought I might beg for him to flip it on, however it is going to be a chilly day in hell earlier than that occurs,’ Paul stated.

The star’s dad admitted: ‘I do not perceive it. I’ve spent the final 9 years eager about it and I nonetheless discover it unbelievable. He simply reduce me off.’

This led to Paul now not having the ability to pay hire and dropping ‘every little thing.’

Quickly: Matt will subsequent be seen in HBO’s upcoming Friends: The Reunion on Thursday, Could twenty seventh

Nonetheless, he hopes to reconnect with Matt and his 17-year-old daughter Marina earlier than winding up on his ‘deathbed.’

Paul additionally has a historical past of constructing wild claims, together with telling OK! journal that Matt and his Friends costar Jennifer Aniston would ‘make out in the dressing rooms’ whereas she ‘was married to Brad Pitt.’

Each Aniston and Matt denied the claims on the time, in addition to the 52-year-old The Morning Present’s rep, who stated ‘Jennifer has by no means had a romantic or sexual relationship with Matt LeBlanc.’