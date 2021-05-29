FRIENDS star Matthew Perry aka Chandler and Courteney Cox aka Monica are supposedly distant cousins, could it get anymore weird?

FRIENDS star Matthew Perry aka Chandler and Courteney Cox aka Monica are supposedly distant cousins, could it get anymore bizarre?





FRIENDS reunion is at the moment making the utmost noise throughout, and why would not it? After 17 lengthy years, we lastly received to see the six besties – Chandler, Monica, Ross, Rachel, Joey and Phoebe collectively. Matthew Perry (Chandler), Courteney Cox (Monica), David Schwimmer (Ross), Jennifer Aniston (Rachel), Matt LeBlanc (Joey) and Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe) grabbed everybody’s consideration as they got here collectively for a particular episode and cherished the nice outdated reminiscences. However amongst all of the comfortable information, the weirdest piece of knowledge that hit headlines is about Matthew Perry and Courtney Cox being distant cousins. Yep, you learn that proper! Additionally Learn – Matthew Perry AKA Chandler sparks a debate over FRIENDS themed ‘VACCINATED’ T-shirt; some laud his effort whereas others name it insensitive

A report in MyHeritage.com claims that Matthew and Courtney are eleventh cousins as they share kin William Osbern Haskell III and Ellen Haskell, a married couple who lived greater than 500 years in the past in England. Whoa, that is fairly up to now and the 2 stars positively didn’t find out about their connection till now. As per the report, Ellen and her two sons emigrated from England to America in 1635. Her son named Roger, is claimed to be the direct ancestor of Courteney. One other son named William, is claimed to be the direct ancestor of Matthew. The connection is made by means of Courteney’s mom Courteney Copeland, and Perry’s father, John Bennett Perry. Additionally Learn – From Mates solid assembly Huge Bang Principle’s to Matt LeBlanc kissing Courtney Cox – take a look at the within pics of the Mates reunion!

On the present, Matthew and Monica performed every others love curiosity and their chemistry was adored by tens of millions. As a pair, their characters match extraordinarily properly and they gave fairly a number of moments that left everybody emotional together with Monica’s proposal to Chandler. Their wedding ceremony on the present was additionally among the best highlights of the ten seasons of FRIENDS. Put up the present, they remained to be contact and got here throughout as better of buddies. Amongst all, other than the women, Courteney has usually frolicked with Matthew and even shared photos on social media. Additionally Learn – Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone- meet the Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Monica, Phoebe and Joey aka F.R.I.E.N.D.S of Bollywood!

Keep tuned to GadgetClock for the most recent scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Net-Collection.

Click on to hitch us on Fb, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.

Additionally observe us on Fb Messenger for contemporary updates.



