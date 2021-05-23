Friends: The Reunion to premiere on ZEE5 in India; HBO Max will air special on 27 May

Friends: The Reunion explicit could be made readily accessible for Indian viewers on ZEE5 quickly, the streamer introduced in the mean time. This might premiere in the US platform HBO Max on 27 May even merely.

The highly-anticipated episode will elevate collectively the superhit 90’s sitcom stars Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Courtney Cox, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, and Lisa Kudrow.

Airing on @hbomax & … 😝#StayTuned https://t.co/sGFleBgk63 pic.twitter.com/JVZcK0qsPx — ZEE5 (@ZEE5India) May even merely 23, 2021

As effectively to to the genuine stable, the reunion will characteristic site visitors alongside with soccer legend Beckham, pop stars Bieber and Woman Gaga, Good passable-pop sensation BTS and vogue icons Cindy Crawford and Cara Delevingne.

Tom Selleck — who appeared in 10 episodes as a savor pastime of Monica (Cox) —will snatch portion, as will Reese Witherspoon, who carried out the sister of Rachel (Aniston).

The reunion grow to be filmed at Stage 24 on the Warner Bros Studio lot attain Los Angeles, which moreover served as a result of the genuine soundstage for the sitcom a pair of neighborhood of discontinuance-knit Up to date York mates navigating maturity.

“Friends is amongst the realm’s most watched and cherished sitcoms and it is a ways a intensive completely different for us to illustrate their reunion, one factor that the realm has been speaking about, on ZEE5 for Friends followers in India,” ZEE5 CEO Manish Kalra mentioned in a press launch.

Proper right here is how followers reacted to this sample

GUYSSSSSS. I am in a position to not occupy my happiness. FRIENDS: The Reunion to air utterly on @ZEE5India on the premiere date. May I be further happy? *Completely happy Tears#FriendsReunion #friendsreuniononZee5 — Bhavna Agarwal (@tadfilmy) May even merely 23, 2021

pic.twitter.com/I3jZivPf94 — Vidhi Sheoran (@SheoranVidhi) May even merely 23, 2021

An essential question, in the top answered! #FriendsReunion Friends: The Reunion to Air on Digital Platform ZEE5 in India https://t.co/PbeIKoFmwW — Karunya Rao (@RaoKarunya) May even merely 23, 2021

(With inputs from firms)