Friends: The Reunion trailer shows the cast’s unbreakable bond as they reminisce on iconic show

They proved to be the better of associates then and now.

And the Buddies: The Reunion official trailer confirmed the unbreakable bond between the forged as they reminisced on the iconic show forward of HBO Max particular.

The opening scene was definitely acquainted as Jennifer Aniston joined Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc on their previous sofa for an up to date trivia recreation with David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow and Matthew Perry.

Like the previous days: And the Buddies: The Reunion official trailer confirmed the unbreakable bond between the forged as they reminisced on the iconic show forward of HBO Max particular

Reminiscences: The opening scene was definitely acquainted as Jennifer Aniston joined Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc on their previous sofa for an up to date trivia recreation with David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow and Matthew Perry