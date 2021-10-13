Friendship with Taliban costly? Nadeem Anjum appointed as new ISI chief by removing Imran’s close friend, this special name is recognized

To run the government in Pakistan, coordination with the ISI chief of the intelligence agency there is considered very important. In this situation, this post becomes very important. No government wants the ISI chief to be angry with him.

Nadeem Anjum has been appointed as the new chief of ISI amidst external and internal security challenges in Pakistan. Regarding the appointment of Nadeem, it is believed that this is not good news for the Imran Khan government. In fact, ISI Chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, who is holding this post till now, has been made the commander of Peshawar Corps. Faiz Hameed was considered close to Imran Khan.

Changes after the visit of Taliban: The Taliban tour of Faiz was also in the news a lot in the past. In fact, Faiz’s visit to Kabul raised questions all over the world about the role of Pakistan in the Taliban cabinet. In such a situation, it is believed that the price has been paid in the form of transfer to Faiz. In such a situation, Nadeem Anjum has been made ISI Chief, who is said to be close to General Qamar Bajwa, the Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan.

Who is Nadeem Anjum? The new ISI Chief Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum is from the Punjab Regiment of the Pakistan Army. Karachi Corps Commander Anjum has conducted several operations in Pakistan’s Balochistan province. Along with this, he has also served as the Commandant of the Command and Staff College, Quetta. It is said about Nadeem that he has good experience of war. The image of ISI Chief Nadeem is that of a sharp mind and busy with work.

Nadeem is also known as “Man with Glacier”. Nadeem talks less, and listens more. He did his graduation from the Royal College of Defense Studies, UK. He has also studied at the Asia Pacific Center in Honolulu, USA.

Role of PM in the election of ISI Chief: Explain that the Prime Minister has the prerogative regarding the election of the head of the ISI. However, it is elected by the Prime Minister only after consulting the Army Chief.