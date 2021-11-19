Frightened by ED’s action, Mehul Choksi reached Bombay High Court, pleading not to declare him a financial fugitive

Choksi’s lawyer Vijay Aggarwal told a single bench of Justice SK Shinde of the Bombay High Court that the Domenica court had passed the order for treatment before the Indian authorities. He said that Choksi is not avoiding coming to India, but he is not able to do so due to illness.

Fugitive diamond trader Mehul Choksi has filed a writ in the Bombay High Court requesting that he should not be declared an economic fugitive. Mehul says that he cannot be declared a fugitive because when he left India there was no case registered against him. He says that this will affect his reputation. It will be difficult for him to do business.

The ED had filed an application before the PMLA court in 2019. In this, there was a demand to declare Choksi as a fugitive economic offender. His properties were confiscated under the provisions of the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018. Choksi moved the Bombay High Court seeking quashing of the ED’s application. He had also sought permission to argue in the special court with those on whose statements the ED was seeking to declare him a fugitive economic offender.

However, even before this, the Bombay High Court restrained the special PMLA court from passing the final order in the ED’s plea. Choksi’s counsel Vijay Aggarwal said that he needed time to file a short reply in the matter, following which the court had given the order ahead. The court had directed Choksi to file it within two weeks. Now ED has again started action against Choksi.

Significantly, the ED Act says that if a warrant has been issued against someone in a case of economic offense of more than 100 crores, then he can be declared an economic offender if the accused has left the country and he wants to return. I am reluctant. Mehul is accused of grabbing more than 14 thousand crore loans of Punjab National Bank. He is currently living in Antigua.

Long ago he came into the limelight for the case of kidnapping. There was hope then that it would be easy to bring him back to India but he escaped legally. Earlier in July, he said that he had got bail from Domenica’s court. He can travel to Antigua and Bermuda for his treatment.

Advocate Hiten Vengokar, appearing for the ED, argued that Choksi's plea should not be considered. The next hearing of the case has been fixed for December 21.