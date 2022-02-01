From ‘A Thursday’ to ‘OMG2’, Yami Gautam is all set to surprise fans with different movies in 2022 | From ‘A Thursday’ to OMG 2, 2022 is going to be great for Yami Gautam with 4 films!

News oi-Neeti Sudha

In the year 2022, Yami Gautam has an exciting line-up of completely different types of films. From an intriguing psychological thriller to raising voice on socially relevant issues – Yami is sure to surprise fans with her roles.

Looking at Yami Gautam’s calendar, one can tell that this year is going to be very spectacular for the actress. In the film “A Thursday” which is the story of a kindergarten teacher who takes children hostage, Yami will raise some important questions in front of the audience. The second film LOST is made on media integrity, the film ‘Dasvi’ will discuss the education system. So right there, OMG 2 is a social drama.

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim were seen holidaying in the valleys of Kashmir – shared beautiful pictures

If a source close to Yami is to be believed, the actress is now preferring to do suggestive films. She has a wide variety of characters to choose from at the moment, and she is sure to surprise everyone.

Meanwhile, Yami Gautam is also shooting for two films, one is Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik’s next untitled film, which will be starring Sunny Kaushal. Apart from this, she is also doing another film with RSVP Movies. Yami is very excited about her upcoming films.

Akshay Kumar starts shooting for OMG 2, will play the character of Lord Shiva, shares first look

Karwa Chauth 2021: From Natasha Dalal to Yami Gautam, these beauties will have the first Karwa Chauth after marriage

Yami Gautam has got this incurable disease, big disclosure made after marriage!

Yami Gautam worships at Dakshineswar and Kali Bari temple amid Lost shooting!

‘Bhoot Police’ Trailer Released – Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline, Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam are seen messing with ghosts

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga – Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal’s entry in Amar Kaushik’s film!

Yami Gautam’s investigative drama ‘Lost’ begins shooting, picture revealed

Yami Gautam trapped in money laundering case, ED sent notice, know the whole matter!

Yami Gautam’s next film final with Akshay Kumar, superhit sequel preparations begin!

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar Wedding Album – Latest pics from Haldi, Henna to Post Wedding

Yami Gautam Shared Wedding Pics – Ayushmann – Vikrant said Radhe Maa, Kangana called Devi

Yami Gautam Weds Aditya Dhar – INSIDE pictures of wedding and henna ceremony surfaced, very beautiful

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews READ Also Lata Mangeshkar's health deteriorates in ICU after being corona positive | Lata Mangeshkar's condition deteriorates in ICU Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary Actress Yami Gautam has an exciting slate of characters with varied shades for the year ahead. In 2022, she will be seen in atleast 4 films.

Story first published: Tuesday, February 1, 2022, 16:52 [IST]