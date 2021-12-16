From adding nominee in PF to filling ITR, this important work should be done this month, otherwise there may be problem

The last month of the year 2021 is going on, in such a situation there are many such works which will have to be completed by the end of the year. If you are not able to do these things then problems may arise. In this, there are many important tasks from filing Income Tax Return to adding PF Nominee.

file income tax return

The last date for filing Income Tax Return (ITR) for the financial year 2020-21 has been fixed as December 31. If you file income tax before the deadline, then only you will avoid penalty and there can be many benefits too. Apart from this, if you have filed ITR on time, then you will not be afraid of getting a notice. Also, income tax return can be issued in your account on time. You can visit the official website of Income Tax to file ITR.

Nominee must be added

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has asked all PF account holders to add a nominee. Giving information, EPFO ​​has said that before 31 December 2021, nominees should be added by the account holders. Otherwise, many problems may have to be faced from getting pension money. Apart from this, if you have to transfer money from the account, then there can also be a problem. On the other hand, if you want to add a nominee, then tell that you can easily add a nominee by visiting the EPFO ​​​​site.

file audit report

It is also necessary to file the audit report by the end of this month. Because business men whose annual income is more than Rs 10 crore, they have to file audit report along with income tax return. Professionals like architects, engineers, doctors, film actors, lawyers, technicians are required to submit audit reports only on income above Rs 50 lakh. The last date for filing audit for the financial year 2020-21 has been fixed as December 31.

Home loan is available at low interest

Bank of Baroda is giving you a chance to get cheap home loan. If you take a home loan even till the last day of this year, then you will have to pay a rate of 6.50%. The most important thing is that apart from the new loan, the benefit of the new interest rate will also be available on the home loan transferred from another bank. Let us tell you that you will get the benefit of this offer till December 31, so you have to apply before December 31.