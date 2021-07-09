From Aishwarya Rai to Priyanka Chopra, some are 12th and some are just 5th pass, these beauties

New Delhi. In the film industry, Bollywood actresses rule the hearts of people with their glamorous avatar along with their acting. In each of her films, she is earning crores of rupees in today’s time and is living the life of Aisho Aram. But do you know how far the B-Town actress is in terms of her studies. If you know about the studies of these favorite actresses, then your senses will fly away. Let’s take a look at the degrees of B-town actresses.

Priyanka Chopra-

Actress Priyanka Chopra, who rules from Bollywood to Hollywood, has crores of fans in today’s time. But this actress left her studies in the middle to get this position. You will be surprised to know that the actress is only 12th pass.

Kangana Ranaut-

Kangana, who dominated the media with her outspoken statements, is also behind in studies, she is a 12th class failure. Accordingly, he is only 10th pass.

Alia Bhatt-

Actress Alia Bhatt, who spread her fame in Bollywood, started working in films from a very young age. Due to this, she was able to study only till class 12th.

Karishma Kapoor-

You will be surprised to know about the education of Karishma Kapoor, the famous actor of Kapoor family, she is only 5th pass. He started working in films at the age of 16.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-

Aishwarya, who has spread her beauty in every corner of the country, may have made her special place in the film industry but she has been left behind in terms of studies. Due to his career, he studied only till 12th standard.

