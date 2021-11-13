From ‘Alive Among the Dead,’ to ‘Dead Among the Living’

PARIS – One by one, day after day, week after week, a steady stream of witnesses began to move on the stand.

They fiddled with their facial masks or altered notes. Microphone adjusted, with some trembling hands. To stare at a new, brightly lit courtroom ceiling or to hold back tears.

“The court is listening,” said the president, dressed in a red robe and glittering white ermine.

For more than five weeks in October and November, at a courthouse in central Paris, more than 300 survivors and members of the bereaved family testified in the trial of the November 13 terrorist attacks in and around the French capital in 2015. One hundred and thirty people were killed and hundreds suffered physical or mental injuries. These attacks left a lasting impression on the collective psyche of France.