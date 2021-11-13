From ‘Alive Among the Dead,’ to ‘Dead Among the Living’
PARIS – One by one, day after day, week after week, a steady stream of witnesses began to move on the stand.
They fiddled with their facial masks or altered notes. Microphone adjusted, with some trembling hands. To stare at a new, brightly lit courtroom ceiling or to hold back tears.
“The court is listening,” said the president, dressed in a red robe and glittering white ermine.
For more than five weeks in October and November, at a courthouse in central Paris, more than 300 survivors and members of the bereaved family testified in the trial of the November 13 terrorist attacks in and around the French capital in 2015. One hundred and thirty people were killed and hundreds suffered physical or mental injuries. These attacks left a lasting impression on the collective psyche of France.
At the National Soccer Stadium, on the terraces of restaurants and cafes, and in the Bataclan concert hall – the courtroom calmed down by the gut-wrenching memories of the shootings and suicide bombings by Islamic State militants – and the heartbreaking account of that life. Had collapsed.
Plaintiffs were seldom interrupted. (Many asked journalists not to use their last names in court.) The judge, the plaintiff, and the lawyer asked some questions. The accused remained mostly silent. Typed by dozens and dozens of journalists.
Sophie Dias, 39, told the court she was preparing for her wedding in Portugal when news of the attack broke. She repeatedly called her father, Manuel Dias, the bus driver who had taken the fans to the stadium. Mr Dias, the only person killed there, was never picked up.
Gayle, 40, told the court that her cheek had been blown out of the ground by a bullet in Bataklan’s ground, and that she had to pull teeth out of her mouth to avoid coughing and attracting the attention of gunmen. She underwent her 40th surgery in August.
Maya, 33, told the court she lost her husband and two close friends at Carleton Cafe, the place where they met on Friday. The assailants shot her on the floor and hit her in the leg as she walked between the gutter and the car.
“My head is high, but I’m tired,” she said. “I rebuilt myself, but now I want to live.”
Emotions soared. The audience hung on to every vibrating sound, to every thrilling detail, to every destructive story, to every display of horror, grief, resilience, anger and hope.
Only a fraction of the 2,400 plaintiffs decided to testify in the trial, where 20 men are accused, most of them involved in the attacks. Others have nothing to do with action.
But for those who testified, to explain or better understand what happened, to face their traumas or accusations, to reclaim their stories and their grief through years of proclamation and post-attack politics. To take another step towards rebuilding their lives.
“We were ordinary people,” said Arthur Denovox, president of Life for Paris. Victim group on November 13. “We want to be normal people again.”
Lydia Berkenau, 32, crawled on wet ground and escaped from Bataclan. She had told her story publicly before, but taking on a role was different.
She said, “Bungee jump to zero.
She hopes to better understand the involvement of each suspect but the test felt emotionally taxing. The sound of gunfire came to her in flashback for the first time in just a few months.
“But I also know that when I slept that night after witnessing, I felt like I had been freed for something,” she said.
To help the plaintiffs cope with the psychological consequences of the lawsuit, volunteers from the Paris Aide aux Victimes, a victim aid group in Sleeveless Blue West, are in court.
“There are emotions, sadness, anxiety,” said Carol Damiani, a psychologist who chairs the group. “The goal is to reduce it as much as possible.”
The court showed almost no crime scenes and only played short audio or video clips from the Bataclan. However, the hundreds of testimonies added added to the horror.
While shooting, Virginia remembers falling to the ground at Bataklan’s Mosh Pitt. She lingered with the “mass waves” of people trying to escape, and she had to climb “Everest” to get out.
Anthony Maggie, an expert in terrorism law and legal litigation at Rh विद्यापीne University, said the test was a test of how thousands of prosecutors and extremely violent “war scenes” courts could handle it. The trial of the 2016 truck attack in Nice, in which 86 people were killed, is expected next year.
“These testimonies were a way to embody the victims of the attack, which often goes beyond them,” he said. Maggie said. “Nov. 13 It invaded France. Victims are sometimes overwhelmed by it. ”
Mr Denovox of Life for Paris said terrorism targeted victims “for the whole nation, to scare people, like a sacrificed animal.”
But the test was a way for survivors to become actors of their destiny – real people with complex lives, not symbols without faces stuck in national shock.
“You voluntarily share your experience on the stand,” Mr Denovox said. “The decision not to testify is also a form of action.”
Despite their examination, most of the plaintiffs did not express any resentment. Few people were killed, like the father of a lighting technician killed in Bataklan who expressed both contempt and grief for the accused – six years later, he still pays his phone bill to listen to his daughter’s voicemail recordings.
Several witnesses killed the same creature.
The bereaved families remembered calling the emergency hotline; The television is being glued; Paris police say goodbye for the last time through the glass window of the morgue. Through lawyers, many have questioned investigators and medical experts who have testified that a loved one has suffered or exactly where their death has occurred.
Survivors are reminded of the chaos when a sudden shooting occurred on that tumultuous November evening, when they realized that they were irrevocably invaluable to reality, unable to concentrate, or unable to enjoy life.
“I raised him from the dead,” said one survivor. “But now I am dead among the living.”
Some victims found community. Several former hostages in Bataklan – where the attackers had been stranded for hours in a narrow corridor – have been evacuated before police launched an attack in a flood of gunfire and explosions.
Guillaume Delmas, 50, still has been feeling guilty since the night he saw a friend die at Bataklan and fled without his wife, who survived. He doubts that his testimony will change the outcome of the trial, and is disappointed that people often see him as a victim.
He said, “The things that make you human, a good person or a bad person, a supernatural intelligence or a fool, all disappear completely,” he said.
Still, taking on the role was a relief for Mr. Delmas, a former producer at an advertising firm and now working on his own projects, spending as much time away from Paris as possible.
Witnessing was like “removing a heavy stone we’ve had on our backs for the last six years,” he said.
But each burden is different.
Sophie, a plaintiff whose partner died at Bataclan after six traumatic days from injuries, stated that for the rest of the world, he was the 130th victim – just a number. “Your dead body is no longer yours,” she told the court, her eyes reddened with tears, with a hint of bitterness.
But Guillaume Valet’s family, so traumatized by the Bataclan experience, killed themselves two years later, when he was comforted when he was officially identified as the 131st victim. “For us, that number is important,” Guillaume’s brother testified.
One of the most notable accounts came from Aurelie Sylvestre, who told the court she had become a “sad athlete.” She was pregnant with their daughter when her husband died at Batklan.
Reading the notes calmly through the gold glasses, Ms. Sylvestre said the girl, now 5 years old, struggles to understand the grief her family sometimes feels.
“She thinks we’ll all meet again after death, so she looks forward to it,” Ms. Sylvestre said. “Sometimes, I can hear her whispering ‘Papa’ in her room.”
