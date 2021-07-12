Entertainment

From Amitabh Bachchan to Shahrukh Khan, these actors have become victims of financial crisis

New Delhi. The bitter truth is also seen behind the glare of the film industry. The life of celebs here seems quite luxury. But this is not always the truth. Sometimes even the big stars of Bollywood have gone through a bad phase. There are many such actors who have become a victim of financial crisis even after reaching the heights of their career and amassing assets worth several crores. In which the names of Amitabh Bachchan to Shahrukh Khan are included.

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan, who is called the superhero of Bollywood, had also seen bad times. There was a time when he had no work and his company had also gone bankrupt. Big B once wrote in his blog that when the world was celebrating a new century in 2000, he was passing through his bad luck without any film, money or company. However, after some time, he got a job again with KBC and made a strong comeback.

Raj Kapoor

Raj Kapoor is still known for his film ‘Mera Naam Joker’. However, when the film was released, the film could not succeed at the box office. In such a situation, this film made Raj Kapoor a lover of pie. He is said to have mortgaged all his belongings and the studio.

Shahrukh Khan

Today Shahrukh Khan is counted among the richest actors in the film industry. But he has seen many ups and downs in his career. There was a time in his life when he was on the verge of bankruptcy. Actually, Shahrukh had made the film Ra.One. He suffered a lot from the film. After which he admitted that making such a film was his big mistake.

Govinda

Govinda has given many hit films to Bollywood. He used to be a superhit hero in his time. But when he returned from his own production films, he did not get success. There was a time when he was drowning in debt. Govinda has said many times that there are some people behind this who want to ruin his career.

