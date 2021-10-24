From Amitabh Bachchan to Shilpa Shetty Bollwood celebs are celebrating Karwa Chauth 2021 in this way

Amitabh Bachchan has shared a picture from the film ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ with Jaya Bachchan on his social media. In the picture, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan are seen hugging each other.

Karwa Chauth 2021: The festival of Karva Chauth is being celebrated with pomp across India. Karva Chauth has also been given a lot of place in Bollywood films. Like films, the festival of Karva Chauth is very important for film stars too. Many Bollywood celebs are congratulating their fans on Karva Chauth through pictures and videos.

Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture with Jaya Bachchan- Amitabh Bachchan has shared a picture from the film ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ with Jaya Bachchan on his social media. In the picture, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan are seen hugging each other. Sharing this cute picture, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, ‘Many many wishes on Karva Chauth… May all be well.’

Sonali Bendre wore her wedding dress- Actress Sonali Bendre wore a 19-year-old lehenga for her wedding this Karva Chauth. Sharing pictures on her social media account, Sonali wrote that these festivals act as a pool between the past, present and future. He further wrote, ‘Karva Chauth is a festival for me to spend time with family and friends. A day when we spend celebrating rituals with loved ones. More love from the husband is a bonus on this day. I am wearing Manish Malhotra’s designed lehenga for my wedding which is 19 years old.

T 4073 – Many many wishes on Karva Chauth????

May all be well ️?????? pic.twitter.com/bScAXx0oBf — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 24, 2021

Shilpa Shetty- Actress Shilpa Shetty celebrates Karva Chauth every year with great pomp. This year also she is observing Karva Chauth fast. She has shared a picture on her social media in which she is seen wearing mangalsutra in red colored kurti. She is also wearing red colored bangles in her hands. Sharing the picture, Shilpa Shetty wrote, ‘Happy Karva Chauth to all the ladies. Praying that all your loved ones get health, safety and love.’

Pankaj Tripathi is also celebrating Karva Chauth with wife Mridula- Pankaj Tripathi has shared a video on his social media account in which he is wishing everyone a Happy Karva Chauth. In the video, Pankaj Tripathi is telling that both he and his wife Mridula are together celebrating the fast of Karva Chauth.

Padmini Kolhapure arrived at Anil Kapoor’s house to celebrate Karva Chauth Bollywood’s famous actress Padmini Kolhapure has reached Anil Kapoor’s house to celebrate the festival of Karva Chauth. Rishi Kapoor’s sister Rima Jain has also appeared with him at Anil Kapoor’s house. News agency ANI has given information about this by sharing some pictures.