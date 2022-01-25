From Ashneer Grover to Namita Thapar, know who are the judges of Shark Tank India and how many properties they own

The era of reality shows is going on on television these days. Meanwhile, the show ‘Shark Tank India’ inspired by the American reality show has also been brought to India. This show is based on big industrialists. There are such businessmen in this show, who have earned their name all over the world on the basis of their work.

The show features 7 such established entrepreneurs who have carved a niche for themselves in different industries. The special thing about this show is that the industries are known as sharks in it. That’s why the name of this show is Shark Tank India. Today we are going to tell you in detail about the 7 judges of this show i.e. Shark Tank.

Ashneer Grover: Avneesh Grover is one of the judges of this show. Ashneer is the Managing Director and Co-Founder (Managing Director and Co-Founder) of BharatPe. This company was established in the year 2018. Which serves more than 75 lakh merchants in 150 cities. Ashneer has served as Vice President with Kotak Bank, Chief Financial Officer at American Express and Chief Financial Officer at Grofers. According to reports, Ashneer Grover’s net worth is around Rs 700 crore. At the age of 40, Ashneer is one of the youngest billionaires in India.

Aman Gupta: Aman Gupta is the Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer of renowned electronics company Boat (boAt). The company was launched in 2016 by Aman Gupta and Sameer Mehta. Apart from this, Aman Gupta has invested in several companies including Freeculture, Bummer, Skippy Ice Pops, Shiprocket, Wickedgood, Anvesh and 10 Club. Aman Gupta’s total assets are around 700 crores.

Piyush Bansal: Piyush Bansal is the CEO of a big company like Lenskart only at the age of 36. Piyush Bansal is arguably one of the most successful entrepreneurs in the country. Piyush Bansal started Lenskart company in 2010 along with Amit Chaudhary and Sumeet Kapahi. Before founding Lenskart, Bansal worked at Microsoft in the US. After which Piyush left his job and returned to India in 2007. Prior to joining Shark Tank, he also invested in an employee engagement platform at Feedo and dailyobjects.com, a lifestyle brand. At present, his total assets are 600 crores.

Anupam Mittal: Anupam Mittal is the founder and CEO of People Group and is now considered one of the most celebrated figures in India’s e-commerce industry. Shaadi.com was founded by Anupam. Let us tell you that through this app many people got their life partner. Apart from this, according to reports, Mittal has also invested about one crore in Ola and he is a shareholder of about two percent in Ola company. Along with this, he has also invested in Electricpay, Cashbook and Liste. Net worth of Anupam Mittal The estimated net worth of Anupam Mittal is around 185 crores.

Namita Thapar: Namita Thapar is one of the prominent names in the list of successful entrepreneurs. Namita is the CEO of Emcure Pharmaceuticals and her net worth is estimated to be around Rs 600 crores in 2021. He has received many awards like The Economic Times 40 Under Forty awards. Along with this, she was also included in the Economic Times 2017 Women Ahead List.

Ghazal Alagh: Ghazal Alagh is the Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer of Mamaearth. Ghazal founded this company in the year 2016. It is India’s first toxin-free baby care brand. Mamaearth CEO and Co-Founder Ghazal Alagh has an estimated net worth of around 148 crores.

Vinita Singh: Vinita Singh is the CEO and Co-Founder of Sugar Cosmetics. He founded this company in July 2015 along with Kaushik Mukherjee. Prior to this, Vinita had co-founded Fab Bag, an online beauty subscription platform, in 2012. His net worth is estimated to be around 59 crores.

Let us tell you that the Shark Tank India show has been inspired from the American show. The show has been running in the US since 2009. There have been 13 seasons of this show in America. The show was earlier being told as scripted. On which the judge of the show Anupam Mittal himself said that this show is not scripted at all.