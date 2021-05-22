From being a sensible cook to performing a full front split – 4 times Jungkook impressed us with his lesser known skills





BTS member Jungkook, who’s known by a number of nicknames, can also be termed as ‘Golden Maknae’ due to his superb multi-talented skills. Properly, we have now shortlisted a few of them, which is able to absolutely make you certainly one of his followers. Beginning with the record of his skills, Jungkook is a cool chef. Throughout an episode Run BTS!, the place the band members had to present their cooking skills, Jungkook grabbed fashionable chef Baek Jong Received’s consideration, who known as the good-looking hunk a ‘sensible cook.’ Additionally Learn – BTS: Jin, J-Hope, V and Jungkook need THIS talent of their very best accomplice and also you’ll be stunned to understand it’s very desi

Throughout the latest group up of BTS with tvN‘s The Recreation Caterers, there was a job given to Jungkook, the place he had to do 15 elephant spins then fill a cup with milk in 10 seconds. Whereas host Na Younger Suk thought it’s for Jungkook, he lowered the time to 7 seconds and regardless of that Jungkook accomplished the duty simply. Additionally Learn – When the BTS members REVEALED how they repair issues arising between them

Properly, the cool star additionally impresses us with his creative skills as he as soon as designed a fuel masks, which was beloved by everybody. Even J-Hope complimented it and stated, “Whoa, daebak! Whoa, that’s a masterpiece. Jungkook has that creative sense.” And final however positively not the least is his full-front split, which made everybody stunned when he did throughout his efficiency at 2018 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA). Additionally Learn – OMG! Here is how BTS member SUGA’s dad and mom reacted to his profession as a rapper – SHOCKING deets inside

