From BMW to Toyota will present their car in March 2022, read launch date and full details of cars

BMW X4 2022

New Car Launch in March 2022 Know the complete details of the cars to be launched this month, from electric cars to SUVs and sedans.

Many companies in the country’s auto sector have made up their mind to launch their new cars in this March 2022, which includes from electric cars to sedans and SUVs.

If you are also planning to buy a new car, then know here the complete details of the seven features of the launch date of all these cars to be launched in March 2022.

MG ZS EV 2022: MG Motors is about to launch this electric car with new battery back and features, after which it is believed that the range of this car will increase from the existing car and also the company is going to provide more than 75 car connected features in it. . MG Motors will launch this electric car in India on March 7.

Toyota Glanza Facelift 2022: Toyota Motors is going to launch the facelift variant of its popular hatchback Glanza with new features and slight cosmetic changes.

The company will launch this hatchback in India on March 15, which will compete directly with cars like Maruti Baleno, Hyundai i20.
The company is going to offer two engine options in Toyota Glanza, in which the first will be 1.2 liter dual jet and the second will be dual VVT petrol engine.

Volkswagen Virtus 2022: Volkswagen has already released the teaser of this premium sedan before the launch, after which the company is going to launch it on March 8 and its world premiere will also be held on March 9.

The company can launch this car with 1.0 liter and 1.5 liter TSI engines and 5 speed manual and AMT gearbox.

Lexus NX 350H 2022: Lexus India has already launched this SUV in the global market, after which it is being launched in India on 9 March.

The company is going to launch this SUV with hybrid technology, in which a 2.5-liter naturally aspirated engine will be given, apart from this, an electric mode will also be given in the car, in which an electric mode will also be given in which this car will give a range of 55 kilometers.

BMW X4 2022: BMW can launch this premium car in this month, but the company has not yet made any official announcement regarding the launch date.

Although the company has already started booking this car before its launch, the company is planning to add many premium features like brand new headlight, 12.3 inch full digital driver display, new touchscreen infotainment system, heads up display panoramic sunroof to this car. Is gonna.

