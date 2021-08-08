From ‘Call My Agent!’ to Hollywood Career

At some point in the pandemic, perhaps between the debut of “Ted Lasso” last August and “Bridgerton” in December, you may have stumbled upon Netflix’s French import “Call My Agent!” (“Dix Pour Cent” in French), a sweet but absurd sendoff from the global entertainment complex seen through the lens of a Parisian talent agency where the agents are mostly kind-hearted cinema lovers at the mercy of their very demanding. clients.

If so, you are one of the millions of people who have discovered Camille Cottin, the French actress who played Andrea Martel, the fierce green-eyed killer who tries to keep her agency afloat as her personal life collapses.

The show was one of the few joys of the pandemic, one that drew viewers to sample additional international content like “Lupine” and “Money Heist”, overcoming “the one-inch subtitle barrier of top ”that the director of“ Parasite ”, Bong Joon Ho, mentioned during his speech at the Golden Globes 2020. The success of“ Call My Agent! Has generated spinoffs in Great Britain, Quebec and Turkey. And now there is talk of an independent film that will see Andrea Martel travel to New York.

But Cottin, 42, whose background includes theater and sketch comedy, completely missed the “Call My Agent!” Phenomenon. became in the United States while in confinement in Paris with her husband and two young children. Turns out she was just as miserable as we are.