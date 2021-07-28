From Cameron Diaz to Megan Markle… these are the stars who left Hollywood and started living a different life

People struggle all their life to get fame and money, but there comes a time when they want to find themselves away from all these things. In such a situation, they want to live life in their own style by getting away from the work they are doing. Whether it is Hollywood or Bollywood. There are many stars who are leaving their shining career and living somewhere far away in themselves or in the family.

The list is very long. Let’s start with Cameron Michelle Diaz. He was born on 30 August 1972 in America. Apart from acting, she also does modeling and writing work. Born in California, Cameron began modeling at the age of 16 after she finished her studies. At the age of 16-17, she earned a lot of name in modeling. Cameron made his debut at the age of 21 with the film ‘The Mask’ in 1994.

‘The Mask’ made Cameron an overnight star. The popularity of the film can be gauged from the fact that it had earned Rs 2240 crore world wide. Cameron, once Hollywood’s highest-paid actress, suddenly announced that she is now retiring from films. He said that due to films, he was not getting time in his personal life. In 2015, she married musician Benji Madden in California.

Megan Markle also engrossed herself in her household saying goodbye to Hollywood. Prince Harry of Buckingham Palace married Meghan Markle. Their marriage was seen all over the world. Both got engaged in November 2017. The Royal Wedding took place on 19 May 2018. After the wedding, when an old picture of Megan went viral on social media. In this picture, Megan is posing with a friend in front of Buckingham Palace. He had a crush on the British royal family. As soon as the dream was fulfilled, he said goodbye to Hollywood.

There are many names in the list who left their shining career in the middle due to one reason or the other. Comedian Rick Moranis has left the silver screen to raise children after his wife’s untimely death. Phoebe Cates used to rule the hearts of people in the 90s, but prematurely said goodbye to acting for the sake of family.

Michael Schufiling suddenly quit his booming career and started a lumber business in Pennsylvania. Apart from these, the names of Dolores Hart, Al Franken, Karin Persons, Grace Kelly, Jane Hackman, Bridget Fonda, Daniel Day Lewis, Greta Garbo are also included in this list.





