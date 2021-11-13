From CJI HL Dattu to Teerth Singh Thakur, all made sharp remarks on Delhi’s pollution, but could not change the situation

Since 2015, the Supreme Court has been continuously expressing concern over the situation in Delhi, but still no change could be made in the recent past. With the onset of winter, the air quality index of the capital goes beyond 500. This time also the situation is more or less the same.

The incident is from October 2015. HL Dattu, the then CJI of the Supreme Court, had expressed concern over the deteriorating climate of Delhi by referring to the grandson. Then he said that the grandson has to wear a mask, because the air of the capital is becoming increasingly toxic. His comment was that his grandson looks like a ninja because of wearing a mask.

In December 2015, the then CJI Teerth Singh Thakur, referring to the increasing pollution, said that the name of Delhi was being maligned. TS Thakur, referring to a judge of the International Court of Justice, had said that when the judge came to Delhi last week (in 2015), he had to tell about pollution. He said that it was a matter of great shame for us.

In today’s talk, two such judges once again commented on pollution who are on their way to become CJI. Justice DY Chandrachud said that we are forcing young children to live in a toxic environment. The Delhi government opened all the schools two weeks ago, but it will affect the lungs of the children due to the exposure of poisonous air. Chandrachud will take charge of CJI in November 2022. Another Justice Surya Kant also expressed deep concern over pollution. He is on his way to become CJI in 2025. He said that it has become a fashion to outdo the farmers by blaming them, but who will answer that who is behind the deterioration of the climate?

With the onset of winter, even breathing in the capital is becoming difficult. The Supreme Court has to give an order till the imposition of lockdown, making a strong comment.

However, amidst the Supreme Court’s order to take immediate steps regarding air pollution, the government is again showing itself to be active. Arvind Kejriwal called an emergency meeting to deal with this serious problem. The court also took cognizance of the reopening of schools in Delhi and asked to take immediate steps like stopping the movement of vehicles and imposing a lockdown in Delhi. But like every time, what would be the effect of such an order?