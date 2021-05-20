From Colombia to U.S., Police Violence Pushes Protests Into Mass Movements

When the historical past of this international second is written, there’ll want to be a complete chapter on police forces’ spectacular personal objectives as power for change.

All over the world, the police have cracked down violently on protests — solely to uncover that their assaults, captured on digital camera and shared throughout social and traditional media, have been the catalyst that helped flip issue-based campaigns into mass actions.

Movements like Black Lives Matter in the US, the 2019 rebellion in Chile that led to a brand new structure, and, now, Colombia’s protests grew out of political wounds distinctive to every society. However every was remodeled right into a broad, probably generation-defining trigger as soon as protesters had been confronted with police violence.