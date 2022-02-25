From Deepika Padukone to Suhana Khan stars like Deepika were seen in Farhan Akhtar Shibani Dandekars wedding party see photos

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar has been in discussions on social media for the past several days. The actor married his long time girlfriend Shibani Dandekar on 19 February 2022. Farhan and Shibani are making tremendous headlines from their marriage. At the same time, recently his wedding party was held, in which many Bollywood stars were present. From Deepika Padukone to Shahrukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan was also seen in this party. During this some photos have come out, which are becoming very viral.

On 24 February 2022, 5 days after the marriage of Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, their friend and film producer Ritesh Sidhwani had organized a party for both of them. Many stars attended this party. During this, the new bride Shibani was wearing a gray plunging neckline high-slit dress, in which she looked very beautiful. With this, she did statement earrings, top hair bun and minimal makeup.

Talking about Farhan, he wore a white shirt and pants with a black T-shirt and completed his look with black sneakers.

In this wedding party, from Kareena Kapoor Khan to Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora and Suhana Khan attended the party. During this, Kareena Kapoor Khan reached the party with her friends Malaika, Amrita and sister Karisma. This girl gang had chosen black color for the party.

While Kareena was seen in a mini black dress, Malaika Arora was seen in a transparent thigh-high slit dress. On the other hand, Amrita was wearing a black gown and Karisma Kapoor was wearing a shining short dress.

On the other hand, talking about Deepika Padukone, she was seen in a black hugging dress, in which she was looking beautiful. With this, the actress completed her look with a tight hair bun, statement earrings and black heels.

Shahrukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan also reached this party of Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar. Looking at Suhana’s look, she was wearing a pant style black color dress and Aryan was wearing a blue denim jacket with black denim and white T-shirt. Along with this, Ananya Pandey was also present in the party, she was also wearing a beautiful black dress.

Many B-town stars including Vidya Balan, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor, Kunal Khemu, Soha Ali Khan, Mrunal Thakur, Farhan Khan dazzled in this spectacular party.