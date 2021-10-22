From Dhanashree Verma to Natasha Stankovic, the wives of these cricketers are on social media

The wives of many Indian cricketers are constantly in discussion about their looks or their videos on social media. Many names are included in this list including Dhanashree Verma, Natasha Stankovic and Anushka Sharma.

Indian cricketers remain popular on social media, while wives of some cricketers are no less popular. Some of them remain in the discussion about their dance and some about their looks. Apart from this, there are some Bollywood actresses, so there is no answer to their stardom.

These include many names from Dhanshree Verma to Anushka Sharma, Natasha Stankovic, Sakshi Dhoni and Haseen Jahan. Let us know one by one who is so popular.

Dhanshree Verma

Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma is often in the discussion about her dance moves on social media. Recently, he shared a dancing video in Team India’s jersey which became very viral. He is a hip-hop dancer and is followed by more than 4.2 million people on Instagram.

Natasha Stankovic

Hardik Pandya’s wife Natasha Stankovic is a well-known face of Bollywood. He got more fame than the popular TV show Bigg Boss. After this, after marrying an Indian cricketer, this actress of Serbian origin remains in constant discussion. He is followed by more than 3.2 million people on Instagram.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma, wife of Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli, is one of the famous actresses of Bollywood. He has worked in many superhit films. Apart from this, she is also active on social media and often makes headlines. He has more than 53.5 million followers on Instagram.

Sakshi Dhoni

Sakshi Dhoni is the wife of one of the biggest names in Indian cricket, Mahendra Singh Dhoni. She is often seen during IPL matches. His videos or photos often go viral on social media. He has more than 4.4 million followers on Instagram.

beautiful where

Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan has been in constant discussion since the controversy with the Indian cricketer a few years back. Although both of them are not divorced yet. The cricketer’s wife often dominates social media for her beautiful pictures and looks. The followers on her Instagram are only 1.52 lakhs but she is often seen active here.

Ritika Sajdeh

Rohit Sharma’s wife Ritika Sajdeh is often in the news for her cuteness. Many times he is seen cheering in the stadium during India’s match. He has more than 2.1 million followers on Instagram.

Sagarika Ghatge

India’s legendary bowler Zaheer Khan’s wife Sagarika Ghatge is also no less in popularity. She is also known as Chak De Girl. Actually, he made his Bollywood debut with Shahrukh Khan’s film Chak De India. He has more than 1.5 million followers on Instagram.