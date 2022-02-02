From Dhanush to Pulkit Samrat, these celebs have a special breed dog

Many actors from South film industry to Bollywood have pets. Which are quite high maintenance just like these celebrities.

From the lifestyle of the stars of the film world, everything is special about them. Whether it is their house or vehicles, the fans are curious to know everything. Today we are going to tell you about the pets of Bollywood actors from South film industry. Like these celebrities, their pets are also very high maintenance.

Sonu Sood is very much in love with his stomach: Sonu Sood is such a good person, he is never hidden from anyone. But he also loves animals very much. He has not one but many dogs. whom he loves dearly. He also keeps sharing pictures with his pets on social media.

Pulkit Samrat: Pulkit Samrat has a Husky Dog. whom he loves very much. His dog’s name is Drogo, whose pictures he keeps sharing on social media. After work, he plays with his dog a lot.

Dhanush has two cute pets: Dhanush has adopted two lovely pets only last year. His dogs are of Siberian Husky breed, one named King and the other named Kong. He also shared a picture on social media with his dogs.

Vijay Deverakonda has dog of this breed: Handsome actor Vijay Deverakonda of South film industry dominates social media. He loves his stomach. He has a Siberian Husky Dog. Whose name is Storm, they call him Storm Deverakonda. Many pictures of both are also seen on social media.

Shraddha Kapoor’s bass is a special breed: Shraddha Kapoor has a dog of Lasha Apso breed. whom she loves more than herself. His name is Shiloh. She celebrates his birthday by cutting a cake. She also affectionately calls him Babu.

Malaika Arora’s dog is very special: Malaika Arora is imprisoned in the paparazzi’s camera with her dog every day. She herself takes him for a walk. She loves her stomach so much that even her son questions her. He asks do you love Kasper more or me. On which she has said that she has two sons. Malaika herself had told this thing.

Jhanvi’s panda is very cute: The name of Jhanvi’s stomach is Panda. She takes him for a walk and has many pictures with him on his social media. Along with this, his sister Khushi has also been seen on the walk with her stomach.