From Friendship Goals To Dreamy Love, Why It is a Classic!

From Friendship Goals To Dreamy Love, Why It is a Basic!





Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone starrer Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani has turned eight at the moment. YJHD grew to become an On the spot favorite of the viewers because the Saga of affection, Friendships, Desires, and hopes made its place within the viewers’s coronary heart. From Bunny Aka Ranbir Kapoor’s dream job to Avi, Aditi and Bunny’s unbreakable friendship to Bunny and Naina’s mushy romance, the movie’s narrative was vigorous and celebrations. Additionally Learn – Ranbir Kapoor’s Outdated Video With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Rishi Kapoor at Music Launch of Aa Ab Laut Chalen Goes Viral- Watch

The movie has set excessive benchmarks for rom-coms. From music straight out of coronary heart’s chords, stellar star solid to superbly beautiful areas and superbly written dialogues, each side of the movie nonetheless stays contemporary within the coronary heart and the reminiscence field of its followers. The movie offers with varied topics of life from unrequited like to true friendships. On this special day, Let’s stroll down reminiscence lane with 7 dialogues from the movie that also strike a chord in our hearts. Additionally Learn – Deepika Padukone Exams Covid-19 Optimistic After Her Household Contracts The Virus

“Jitna bhi attempt karo Bunny life me kuch na kuch toh chootega hello. Toh jahan ho wahin ka mazaa lete hai”. Additionally Learn – Deepika Padukone’s Father Prakash Padukone Hospitalised After Testing Covid-19 Optimistic, Mom, Sister Take a look at Optimistic Too

“Essential udna chahta hoon, daudna chahta hoon, girna bhi chahta hoon … bus rukna nahi chahta”

“Kuch Emblem ke Sath Sirf Waqt Bitane Se Sab Kuch Sahi ho Jata Hai…..”

“Tum pehle bhi itni khoobsurat thi … ya waqt ne kiya koi haseen sitam?”

“Kabhi kabhi kuch baatein hamari yaadon ki kamre ki itni khidkiya khol dete hai ki ham dang reha jaate hai. Bahot khubsurat hoti hai yeh yaadon ki duniya, hamare beeteh huwe kal ke chote chote tukre hamari yaadon me hamesha mehfoosh rehte hai. Yaadein mithai ki dibbe ke Tara hoti hai, ek baar khola toh sirf ek tukra nahi khaa paaoge”

“Waqt rukta nahi beet jata hai aur hum kharch ho jaate hain.”

“Kahin par pohochne ke liye, kahin se nikalna bohot zaroori hota hai.”

YJHD Characters that seeped proper by way of our eyes to our hearts:

Kabir Thapar aka Bunny

The Enjoyable Loving character who is aware of the right way to chase his goals. His chivalry in opposition to everybody and the big sack of his goals made approach into hearts of the followers.

Naina

A easy lady subsequent door ready to unravel her true calling in life. An unbiased, sturdy caring, and clever lady who discovered her solace in Gajar ka Halwa and Bombay ki Baarish, she even dreamt of discovering her Raj by watching DDLJ in Maratha Mandir along with her popcorn.

Aditi

A fun-loving Nonchalant lady, daring and fierce, searching for enjoyable in her life. Her irrevocable love for her finest good friend Avi, her maturing with Taran, and friendship with Bunny and Avi have been all issues heartwarming.

Avinash/ Avi

-looking bar proprietor who represented loyalty and honesty. He needed to undergo by way of a lot of failures to start afresh in the direction of the top of the movie.

Taran

A candy pleased go fortunate man who mended Aditi’s damaged coronary heart and taught her the right way to l.ove. His blasting dance efficiency and the necessity to make Aditi really feel cherished and deserving made us wish to have a Taran for ourselves too.

Bunny’s Father

A protecting father or mother who gave wings to Bunny’s goals and his longing dream.

Ayan Mukerji directorial Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani launched within the 12 months 2013. The movie additionally featured Aditya Roy Kapur, Kalki Koechlin, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Farooque Shaikh, Poorna Jagannathan in pivotal roles.