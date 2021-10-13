From Gaming Chairs Ultrawide Monitors to Gaming Desktops…Bumper Discount on these Electronics at Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale – Gaming Chair, Ultrawide Monitor From gaming desktops…bumper discounts on these electronics at Amazon Great Indian Festival

Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 is currently offering hundreds of amazing deals. The first round of the festive sale with HDFC Bank offers will end on Saturday midnight, while the month-long sale will continue with other bank offers. Gadgets are also available at great prices in discounts on Amazon. Let’s take a look at some of the best tech deals:

Sony WF-1000XM3 TWS Earphones: These earphones will be available for Rs 8,990. But you have to use coupon for this. You will get this coupon from the product page, which you have to select. 1000 extra discount will be automatically available during checkout. These earphones come with ANC, Bluetooth 5.0, which gives a total battery life of up to 32 hours. The MRP of the earphones is Rs 19,990.

Sony Digital Vlog Camera ZV 1: If you want to get a good camera for the purpose of making videos, reels or vlogs, then this can be a good option for you. This camera with an MRP of Rs 77,990 is available in this sale for Rs 62,990.

Victus by HP Ryzen 5 5600H Gaming Laptop: This laptop with 8 GB RAM has 512 GB SSD and runs on Windows 10. Its MRP is 76,020, while it is getting Rs 61,990 in discount. Apart from this, you can get additional discount of 17900 on replacing your old laptop. However, this discount will depend on the lappy you will be exchanging.

Asus ROG Strix GL10CS Gaming Desktop: There is no exchange offer on this laptop. But it is falling after the discount of Rs 69,990, while its MRP is Rs 92,990. It has Intel Core’s Core i5-9400F CPU, while it is accompanied by 8 GB of RAM. It comes with a 1TB conventional hard drive and 512GB SSD. For graphics, it also has Nvidia’s GeForce GTZ 1660 graphics card, coupled with 6GB of video RAM.

LG UltraWide 32-inch Monitor: This ultrawide monitor with 2560×1080 resolution gets an IPS display, which supports AMD Radeon Free Sync technology. It also has an inbuilt speaker system, which supports audio out. By the way, the MRP of this monitor is 36 thousand rupees, while after the discount it will be available for 27,999 rupees.

Sunon Gaming Chair: Currently working on a work from home set-up? Then this type of chair can be of great use for you. It can give you some relief in issues like your back, neck and headache. The MRP of Sunan’s gaming chair is Rs 18,000, while you will get it for Rs 10,716 after the discount.