From Hatchback to Sedan and from SUV to MPV, these cars have the longest waiting period, read the report

In Highest Waiting Period Car, know the complete details of those cars, which you may have to wait a long time to buy.

In the auto sector, automakers are constantly launching their new cars, which range from hatchbacks to sedans and from SUVs to MPVs.

But the automakers, which are suffering from semiconductor and chip shortages, are not able to deliver the cars on time, due to which the waiting period of the cars is increasing.

If you are also planning to buy a new car, then before that know here how much waiting period is running on which car of which company from Tata to Maruti.

Mahindra XUV700: Mahindra XUV700 is a hi-tech SUV with features, on some variants of which the company is giving a waiting period of 18 months.

Kia Carens: Kia Carence is a 7 seater premium MPV on which the company is giving a waiting period of up to 1 year.

Hyundai Creta: Hyundai Creta is the popular mid-size SUV segment and the best selling SUV of its company, on which the company is giving a waiting period of 10 months.

Kia Sonet: Kia Sonet is the cheapest SUV of its company, on which the company has given a waiting period of up to 6 months.

Tata Nexon: Tata Nexon is one of the safest SUV in India on which the company is giving a waiting period of around 5 months.

Skoda Slavia: Skoda Slavia is the recently launched premium sedan on which the company is giving a waiting period of 4 months.

New Maruti Baleno 2022: Maruti has recently launched its popular hatchback Baleno in the market with a new update, on which the company is giving a waiting period of 4 months.

Toyota Fortuner: Toyota Fortuner is a premium SUV that you will have to wait for 4 months for its delivery if you buy it.

MG Astor: MG Aster is a popular SUV of its company, which is liked for its design and features, the company has kept a waiting period of 4 months on this SUV.

Important notice: The waiting period of the cars mentioned here has been told according to the facts available, companies can increase or decrease the waiting period of their cars, for which semi conductor and chip shortage is largely responsible.


