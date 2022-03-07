From iPhone SE to Samsung Redmi and Realme affordable phones are launching this week Know Price Features and Other Details

Apple is going to introduce the ‘affordable’ iPhone SE 2022 with iPads and low-cost MacBooks. Along with this, Samsung has rescheduled its phone. At the same time, the phones of Redmi and Realme are already going to be launched. Let us know the complete details of these phones.

This week is going to be special for those who buy smartphones. Because from March 7 to the next 5 days, smartphones from iPhone SE to Samsung, Redmi and Realme are knocking in the Indian market. If you also want to buy any of these phones, then you must know the complete details about them.

Realme C35

After the launch of Realme C35 Globally, now it is going to be launched in India on 7th March i.e. today. The main highlight of the Realme C35 is the 6.6-inch FHD+ Notch Display (LCD). This phone has UNISOC T616 chipset, LPDDR4x RAM, UFS 2.2 storage, 50MP (wide) + 2MP + 2MP triple camera setup camera. While there is an 8MP selfie camera for selfie.

At the same time, 18W fast charging support is also available with 5,000mAh battery. This phone can be offered in several variants, which will run on Android 11 (realme UI 2.0).

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G

This smartphone is going to be launched in India on 8th March. The smartphone will be announced via a live stream on Flipkart, which can be viewed on Samsung’s official YouTube channel starting 12 noon. As per the leaked information, it sports a 120Hz FHD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, a triple-camera system. While users will also get 50MP primary sensor and 123° ultra-wide lens, 5,000mAh battery and 25W fast charging.

iPhone SE 2022

Apple’s first event to present. The live stream will be started on 10th March at 10:30 IST. It is expected that many devices of Apple will be launched during this period. The iPhone SE 2022 to be launched is the successor to the iPhone SE 2020. The handset will reportedly retain the design of its predecessor and offer 5G connectivity. Its price can be $ 300 (between 22 to 23 thousand).

Redmi Note 11 Pro

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has announced to bring Redmi Note 11 Pro series in the markets. The handset will be introduced in India on March 9. It will be introduced in live stream, it can be seen on the official YouTube channel from 12 noon. Two of its models will come to India, which includes the Redmi Note 11 Pro and the Redmi Note 11 Pro+. According to teasers and earlier reports, the former will be identical to the international Redmi Note 11 Pro with 4G connectivity. While the other will be a rebranded international Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G.

Realme 9 5G

The Chinese tech brand is going to have another launch event for India on March 10. It can be seen on the company’s YouTube from 12:30 pm. These phones of this company will be Reality 9 5G and Reality 9 5G SE. These two will be the third and fourth phones of the Realme 9 series respectively. Realme 9 5G will be almost the same as Realme 8 5G. On the other hand, the Realme 9 5G SE is expected to be the rebadged Realme Q3s.