From Jai Lava Kusa to Nannaku Prematho, 6 films of the superlative actor you can watch online

Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (born 20 Might 1983), also called Jr NTR or Tarak, turns 38 right this moment. He’s one of the greatest actors in India and followers eagerly look ahead to his films. He’ll subsequent be seen in the S S Rajamouli’s RRR which is slated to have a theatrical launch. Until then, we’ve got compiled a listing of some of the most superb films of the actor. From Oosaravelli to Nannaku Prematho, listed here are Jr NTR films you can binge-watch online from the consolation of your properties. Additionally Learn – Whoa! Jr NTR to go clear shaven for his subsequent with Trivikram Srinivas?

Jai Lava Kusa (2017) – Disney + Hotstar

This movie is about three equivalent triplets. The eldest one develops a hatred for his youthful brothers and creates havoc of their lives as all of them reunite as adults. Additionally Learn – SPYDER, Vivegam, Jai Lava Kusa,Vikram Vedha: Which present film of 2017 has impressed you the most after Baahubali 2?

Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava (2018) – Disney+ Hotstar

On this movie, Jr NTR’s character decides to put an finish to the bloodshed in his household. It leads him to a path of self-discovery. Additionally Learn – Mahesh Babu’s SPYDER, Bigg Boss Telugu winner Siva Balaji – Meet the high 5 newsmakers of the week

Brindavanam (2010) – Amazon Prime

After turning into a essential and business success, this movie was remade as Love Grasp in Odia, Brindavana in Kannada, Khoka 420 in Bengali, Buk Fatey To Mukh Foteyna in Bangladeshi, Vrundavan in Marathi, Hum Hai Jodi No. 1 as Bhojpuri. Isn’t that basically cool?

Nannaku Prematho (2016) – SunNxt

This revenge motion drama marked the twenty fifth movie of Jr NTR. It was about Abhi (Jr NTR) taking over his father’s enemy and multi-billionaire Krishna Murthy (Jagapathi Babu).

Mood – (2015) – Jio Cinema

The life of a corrupt police officer adjustments utterly after he takes cost of a rape case. This movie was remade in Hindi. Titled Simba, it marked Ranveer Singh’s entry in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe.

Scholar No.1 (2001) – Voot

This was the debut movie of director S.S. Rajamouli. It turned out to be a blockbuster hit and was remade in Tamil and Odia.

