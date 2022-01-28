From Juhi Chawla to Esha Deol, these actresses have married a famous businessman, know who is their husband

Many Bollywood actresses married big businessmen. In which the names of Juhi Chawla, Tina Munim are also included.

There is a lot of interest in people regarding the personal life of Bollywood stars. People like to know things related to his affair from his marriage. Many Bollywood actresses got married after achieving great heights. There are also some whose career did not last long and they got married.

Some got married to their co-star, some to the player and there are many who got married with the businessman. Today we are going to tell you about those actresses who have married a famous businessman, let’s know about their partner…

Juhi Chawla: Actress Juhi Chawla married businessman Jay Mehta in the year 1995. Jai is much older than Juhi in age and Juhi is his second wife. Jai’s first wife was killed in a plane crash. After which he married Juhi. Juhi’s husband is the owner of the multinational company Mehta Group as well as two cement companies. He is also the co-owner of the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders along with Shahrukh Khan.

Tina Munim: Tina Munim is married to Anil Ambani, younger brother of Mukesh Ambani, the chief of Ambani Reliance Industries. Now her name is Tina Ambani. The actress is now the chairperson of Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Harmony for Silvers Foundation and Harmony Art Foundation. After marriage, Tina said goodbye to the film world and started taking care of the family business.

Esha Deol: Isa Deol married Bandra-based businessman Bharat Takhtani on June 29, 2012. He belongs to Sindhi family. He is a diamond merchant. Both dated each other for a long time and then got married.

Sonam Kapoor: Sonam Kapoor is married to London-based businessman Anand Ahuja. Anand is the owner of a big fashion brand. The two got married four years ago according to Sikh customs. Many Bollywood celebrities had reached the wedding of both.

Shilpa Shetty: Shilpa Shetty is the name whose life has been in the news recently. She married the famous businessman Raj Kundra in the year 2009. Her husband is one of the billionaire businessmen of India. Both have a son and a daughter.