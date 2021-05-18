From Jungkook’s Versace jacket to V and J-Hope’s Chanel accessories, BTS boys stun in the best of luxury labels – watch video

From Jungkook’s Versace jacket to V and J-Hope’s Chanel equipment, BTS boys stun in the best of luxury labels – watch video





The video teaser of BTS’ Butter was out an hour again. It has triggered a meltdown in the ARMY. The septet is trying exceptionally good-looking in the fits from the best of luxury manufacturers. The video teaser has the boys in black and white. Those who’re immediately grabbing our consideration is Kim Taehyung/V, J-Hope and Jungkook. We’re positive that almost all will agree that that is one of Jungkook’s hottest appears ever. The black jacket is making him look rattling fascinating. Now, allow us to check out the manufacturers donned by the boys in the teaser. They’ve spoken about how they now have entry to the best of manufacturers the world over. BTS admitted that their visible aesthetic had improved immensely in the previous couple of years. Now, allow us to check out how the boys are slaying.

Jungkook’s Versace blazer

The younger man is carrying the crystal-embellished Versace blazer, which is double-breasted. Jungkook’s blazer prices $5550. In case you convert that to desi cash, it’s above Rs 4 lakhs. That is the worth of the simply the jacket.

Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope in Balmain

There’s a lot of pleasure round J-Hope in the tune, Butter. Followers really feel he’ll shine via prominently. He’s carrying a blazer from Balmain’s Pre Fall 2021 assortment. J-Hope will likely be seen in blonde hair in the video.

J-Hope and Kim Taehyung aka V flaunt Chanel equipment

The 2 are trying exceptionally trendy. The BTS boys have a particular love for equipment. From earrings to rings, bracelets, their equipment can put any fashionista to disgrace. Each of them are carrying Chanel for the teaser.

The makers have spared no effort to make them look very good. Kim’s earrings price Rs 53, 650 whereas Jung Hoseok’s small necklace is Rs 64, 750.

The tune is popping out on Could 21, 2021. We now have to see how attractive the boys look in the video. Whereas some individuals really feel otherwise about how they appear in their movies, the group really feel common notions of masculinity are outdated.

