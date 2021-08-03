From Kareena Kapoor to Deepika Padukone, these actresses who made more than one boyfriend

New Delhi. Many relationships are made and broken in Bollywood every day. Still, the stars keep searching for true love. There are many actors and actresses who constantly try to find true love. Often these stars also share a lot of headlines regarding the relationship. The names of many famous stars are included in this list. Today we are going to tell you the names of some such actresses. Which has been in discussions about more than one linkup.

Deepika Padukone

The first name in this list is that of Bollywood’s famous actress Deepika Padukone. Deepika Padukone has been in a lot of headlines for her films as well as her affairs. Before marriage, Deepika had 7 affairs. In which names like actors Ranbir Kapoor, Nihar Pandya, Upen Patel, MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, and Siddharth Mallya are included. In the end, Deepika Padukone married actor Ranveer Singh.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif’s name has also been associated with 3 people. In which the names of Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor are included. Katrina Kaif was in a relationship with Ranbir Kapoor for a long time. At the same time, Katrina’s name is being associated with actor Vicky Kaushal these days. According to the news, soon Katrina and Vicky can make their relationship official.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan’s name was associated with two Bollywood superstars. Actor Hrithik Roshan and actor Shahid Kapoor. There were reports of the actress dating Hrithik Roshan. At the same time, everyone knows Kareena’s relationship with Shahid. Finally, Kareena married actor Saif Ali Khan.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Beauty Mallika Aishwarya Rai was also in search of true love. She dated about 4 boys. In which Salman Khan, Vivek Oberoi and Rajeev Moolchandani. Aishwarya Rai lived with Salman Khan for a long time, but due to some reason the relationship between the two did not work out. In the end, Aishwarya chose actor Abhishek Bachchan as her companion.

