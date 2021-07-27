From Kareena-Taimur to Shahrukh-Aryan, these star kids are carbon copies of their parents

New Delhi. Nepotism and star kids are a hot issue in the Bollywood industry. Often, there are fierce debates on both these issues. Star kids also often face trolling and many criticisms. At the same time, their parents say that it is as difficult for star kids to find work in the industry as it is for an outsider. So today we will tell you about some Bollywood star kids who look exactly like their parents’ photocopies. Not just by work but in appearance.

Taimur Ali Khan

The first name in the list of Star Kids comes from Most Popular Star Kid Taimur Ali Khan. Taimur, the elder son of actor Saif Ali Khan and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, is a social media sensation. Taimur has visited his mother Kareena Kapoor. Kareena was also like Taimur in her childhood.

Aryan Khan

Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, known as the Badshah of Bollywood, is exactly his photo copy. Aryan Khan’s features exactly match that of his father Shahrukh. This is the reason why Aryan’s female following on social media is tremendous.

Ibrahim Ali Khan

Talking about Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of actor Saif Ali Khan and his first wife Amrita Singh, he has gone to his father. Ibrahim looks exactly like his father Saif Ali Khan. Which many consider to be true.

Hrithik Roshan

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has visited his father Rakesh Roshan. His eyes meet his father’s. Let us tell you that Hrithik Roshan is considered to be the Greed God of Bollywood.

Sara Ali Khan

Talking about Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara Ali Khan, she looks like her mother. Sara is said to be a carbon copy of her mother Amrita.

Tiger Shroff

In the 80s, Jackie Shroff used to rule the hearts of all the girls with his looks. At the same time, his son Tiger Shroff is also seen stealing the hearts of girls with his tremendous action and fitness. Tiger matches his father Jackie’s looks.

#KareenaTaimur #ShahrukhAryan #star #kids #carbon #copies #parents