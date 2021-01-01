From Khal Nayak’s Choli Ke Peeche to Anjaam’s Channe Ke Khet – 5 songs that were a rage with 90’s kids



On the event of Madhuri Dixit’s birthday, allow us to take a take a look at her 5 songs from the 90’s that made each child groove

Madhuri Dixit Nene is an everlasting diva of Bollywood. She has turned 54. For each 90s child, there is no such thing as a actress who comes shut to the Dhak Dhak heroine. All of us have identified pals, classmates or kin who’ve tried to grasp her strikes from her 90’s chartbusters. Whether or not it’s for a college operate or wedding ceremony, we’ve got spent hours rehearsing her immaculate strikes and killer expressions. Right here is a take a look at 5 songs of Madhuri Dixit Nene that were a dance rage with each child.

Choli Ke Peeche

Khal Nayak (1993)

When the track launched it was termed as a controversial one due to the moderately raunchy lyrics (for that time!). Madhuri Dixit Nene burned the dance ground in that purple mirror work skirt and choli. Ila Arun’s highly effective vocals and that Ku Ku Ku Ku might be eternally recent in our minds.

Channe Ke Khet

Anjaam (1994)

There may be completely nobody who has not tried the signature transfer as soon as. Saroj Khan choreographed Madhuri Dixit Nene on this track from Anjaam. The girl killed it with her strikes and expressions. She had performed the position of an airhostess, Shivani on this psychological thriller with Shah Rukh Khan as the primary lead.

﻿

Akhiyaan Milaaon

Raja (1995)

This track was a fave of college annual capabilities. Wearing black jeans with a crop high and matching jacket, she seemed like a bomb. The peppy lyrics make it a good social gathering track until date. And who can neglect the hook step.

﻿

Mera Piya Ghar Aaaya O Ramji

Yaraana (1995)

Who can neglect the long-lasting step the place she did that 360 thumka? Whereas the movie was a damp squib on the box-office, Madhuri Dixit’s dance catapulted the track into one in every of her all-time greats.

﻿

Okay Sera Sera

Pukar

It was a delight to see Madhuri Dixit match strikes with none apart from Prabhudeva. Until date, it’s one in every of her hardest dance items to grasp.

We want her a lengthy life, good well being and all of the happiness and success. Madhuri Dixit has given us reminiscences of a lifetime to be cherished and treasured.