From kissing Rakhi Sawant to a hit-and-run case, a look at the singer’s top controversies

Mika Singh turns 44 right this moment (June 10). Aside from singing, if there may be one factor that Mika Singh is understood for, it's his numerous controversies. His title has popped up on a number of events, most of which he wouldn't need to erase from historical past. Right here's a look at a few of them.

Kissing Rakhi Sawant at her celebration in 2006



In 2006, throughout Rakhi Sawant's celebration, a video went viral through which Mika allegedly kissed Rakhi with out her consent. This controversy gave fodder to information channels for days.

Apna sapna (extreme) cash cash

In 2013, Mika was arrested at the Mumbai worldwide airport for allegedly carrying Indian and international foreign money past permissible limits. In accordance to studies, he had $12,000 and Rs 3 lakh in money.

Hit-and-run

Reportedly in 2014, whereas driving Mika hit an auto-rickshaw that prompted accidents to the passenger on board.

Kissed by Bipasha?



In 2014, after visiting the units of ‘Comedy Nights With Kapil’ with Bipasha Basu, Mika Singh took to Twitter to flaunt a kiss mark on his cheek and claimed that Bipasha had kissed him. Bipasha denied this and revealed that it was the Dadi of the present, performed by Ali Asgar, who had truly kissed him.

Slapping a physician

In 2015, at a reside live performance in Delhi, a video of Mika slapping a physician went viral. In accordance to studies, the assault prompted a small perforation in the latter’s eardrum. The Indian Medical Affiliation had later demanded his arrest. In the meantime, Mika had justified his motion saying he “misplaced his mood after the physician misbehaved”. In 2016, the physician withdrew the case and a Rs. 50 lakh defamation swimsuit in a Delhi courtroom after reaching a settlement.

Human trafficking

In 2018, Mika’s title got here up alongside together with his brothers Daler Mehndi and late Shamsher Singh, in a human trafficking case that surfaced in 2003. A criticism was filed in opposition to them for taking cash from individuals on the pretext of serving to them journey overseas illegally. The singer had denied the allegations.

