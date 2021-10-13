From Kwid to Duster, Renault is offering bumper discounts on these popular cars, read full details

If you are planning to buy a new car this festive season, then know here the complete details of bumper discounts available on select Renault cars.

Car makers in India’s auto sector have started offering discounts and attractive offers on their cars this festive season.

In which a new name has been added after Hyundai Motors of Renault India, which has offered to offer bumper discounts on its select four cars. This discount issued by the company is being given on Renault Kwid, Renault Kyger, Renault Triber and Renault Duster.

If you also want to buy a Renault car, then you can know here the complete details of these cars apart from the discounts available on these four cars.

Renault Kwid: Renault Kwid is the cheapest car of its company, on which the company is giving discounts and discounts of up to 40 thousand rupees on its 1.0 liter variant.

In this discount, a cash discount of Rs 10,000 is being given along with a corporate bonus of Rs 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000. While the company is offering an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 on the 0.8 liter variant of Renault Kwid.

Apart from all this, the company is also giving a loyalty bonus of up to Rs 65,000. If you buy a 2020 model car, then the company is also giving a special discount of up to 10 thousand rupees on it.

Renault Kiger: The compact-SU Renault Kyger is its company’s entry-level compact SUV, on which the company is offering discount offers on this car to those who already have a Renault car.

In this discount, the company is also offering a cash discount of Rs 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 10,000. Along with which the company is also offering 5 years Easy Care AMC Package and Road Assistance with 5 years Warrant.

Renault Triber: Renault Triber is the cheapest 7 seater MPV of its company, on which the company is offering a discount of up to Rs 1.35 lakh.

In this discount, customers will get a discount of 60 thousand rupees on buying MY2020 car and 50 thousand rupees on buying MY2021 car. With which the company is offering loyalty bonus of up to 75 thousand rupees and attractive EMI and finance schemes.

Renault Duster: Renault Duster is a very popular compact SUV of the company, on which the company is offering a cash discount of Rs 50,000 along with an exchange bonus of Rs 50,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 30,000. Apart from this full discount, the company is also offering a loyalty bonus of up to Rs 1.10 lakh on this car.