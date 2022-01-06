From Lal Bahadur Shastri to Madhavrao Scindias death over the lapse in PMs security filmmakers Ashoke Pandit got angry

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on his way to address a rally in Punjab’s Ferozepur but some protesters blocked the road at the flyover. After this, filmmaker Ashok Pandit has tweeted questioning his safety.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was going to address a rally in Punjab’s Ferozepur, but there was a big lapse in his security arrangements and due to this the rally was canceled. In fact, as soon as the Prime Minister’s convoy reached the flyover, about 30 km from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, Punjab, some protesters blocked the road. Due to which the Prime Minister was stuck on the flyover for about 15-20 minutes.

After this incident, filmmaker Ashok Pandit has tweeted questioning the security of the Prime Minister. Ashok Pandit wrote in his tweet, ‘Today Congress makes fun of #PMSecurityBreach by calling it karma. I wonder what should be the karma of Indira, Rajiv and Sanjay Gandhi to die so brutally in terrorist attacks?

Apart from this, Pandit said in his second tweet that ‘What is common in the deaths of Lal Bahadur Shastri, Madhavrao Scindia, Rajesh Pilot, YSR Reddy, all of them died mysteriously during Congress rule’.

Today Congress ridicules #PMSecurityBreach as karma. I wonder what must be Indira, Rajiv and Sanjay Gandhi’s Karma to die so dastardly in terror attacks? — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) January 5, 2022

At the same time, actor and BJP leader Ravi Kishan also said through a tweet that ‘The demonstration and siege of the convoy in Punjab cannot be ruled out with respect to the honorable Narendra Modi ji. .! Conspiracy or omission?’

Demonstration and siege of convoy in Punjab @narendramodi Sir, no major incident can be ruled out with the Prime Minister.

This incident should be seriously investigated and actioned..! Plot or mistake? pic.twitter.com/Z0IeXGMTST — Ravi Kishan (@ravikishann) January 5, 2022

On the other hand, senior journalist and filmmaker Vinod Kapri also said on the security of the Prime Minister, ‘It is right to question the Punjab Police, SSP Ferozepur has been suspended. But why is the negligence of SPG not being talked about? Did the SPG not know about the agitators? If you knew then why did the SPG let the Prime Minister go on that route? If you don’t know then there is even bigger negligence’.

On the other hand, journalist Sanyukta Basu made a tweet. In which he wrote, ‘Tells us all the time whether a certain road is blocked on Google Maps and gives alternate routes, traffic predictions etc. But the security team of the afternoon had no clue? What is the work of intelligence agencies?’. Retweeting his tweet, senior journalist Ashok Srivastava said, ‘Choose an alternate route from Google Map for the protection of the Prime Minister.