From Mahendra Singh Dhoni to Sanjay Dutt-Akshay Kumar, these celebs have given expensive gifts worth crores to their partners

Bollywood celebs spend a big part of their earnings to please their partners by giving them expensive gifts. In such a situation, know which celeb has given what gifts to his partner.

The best way to show love is to give gifts and surprises to your partner. Whether it is birthday or Valentine’s Day or any special occasion, you can make that celebration memorable by giving a gift. Bollywood celebs are at the fore in this matter. Bollywood stars often give expensive gifts to their partners. From luxurious cars, luxurious bungalows to diamond rings, the list includes one of the rarest items. In such a situation, know about the celebs from Mahendra Singh Dhoni to Sanjay Dutt and Akshay Kumar who surprised the whole world along with their partners with precious gifts.

Raj Kundra-Shilpa Shetty: Businessman Raj Kundra is deeply in love with his wife Shilpa Shetty Kundra and leaves no opportunity to gift her a sumptuous gift. Before getting married, Raj surprised everyone when he spent crores of rupees to fulfill Shilpa’s dream. Raj Kundra gifted Shilpa Shetty a sea facing apartment in Mumbai. Talking about the price of this prized property, according to the report, it is said that Raj Kundra had given 100 crores to buy this villa ‘Kinara’.

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas: When the Jonas Brothers track Sucker reached number one on the Billboard 100, Nick Jonas celebrated by gifting his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas a stunning Mercedes Maybach. The cost of this Lavish car is around Rs 2 crore.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni-Sakshi Dhoni: Former cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni are one of the most popular star couples. From the bonding of this couple to the chemistry, everyone likes it very much. On July 4, 2021, MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary. On this special day, Dhoni gifted Sakshi a vintage Volkswagen Beetle. Its cost was 30 lakh rupees.

Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna: Akshay Kumar does not let any chance slip out of his hands to express his love for his beloved wife Twinkle Khanna. Akshay plays the role of a wonderful husband till he is taken on a surprise date along with lavish gifts and grand celebrations. A few years back, Akshay gifted Twinkle a Bentley Continental worth Rs 3 crore.

Sanjay Dutt-Manyata Dutt: In 2010, Sanjay Dutt gifted his wife Manyata Dutt a Rolls Royce Ghost luxury car worth Rs 3 crore. Let us tell you that Rolls Royce Ghost is one of the best cars in this price segment and not everyone can afford this vehicle.