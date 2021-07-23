From management trainee to owner of security Agency

Mumbai. Ronit Roy, who is considered to be the Amitabh Bachchan of the small screen, has left his acting mark on the small screen as well as the big screen. Be it film or OTT platform, actor Ronit Roy has proved himself everywhere. That is, wherever he got a chance to work, he did not disappoint the audience. Along with this, he also has a security business, which provides security to Bollywood stars and production houses. Ronit may be counted among the successful stars today, but there was a time when he did not have work.

Let us tell you that Ronit was born in Nagpur, he is the elder son of businessman Brotheindranath and Dolly Bose Roy, his younger brother Rohit Roy is also a TV actor. After completing his studies, he came to Mumbai and started living at the house of filmmaker Subhash Ghai. However, Subhash Ghai had asked him to stay away from acting, so Ronit started doing small jobs.

Ronit worked as a Management Trainee at Sea Rock Hotel, Mumbai. You will be surprised to know but Ronit himself told that when he came to Mumbai, he had only 6 rupees 20 paise, but he did not give up. To fill his stomach and gain experience, Ronit worked from dish washing and cleaning to table serving and bar tiding, during which he used to get a salary of Rs 600.

Ronit used to do modeling after taking time off from work and from here he found a way to act, auditioned and director Deepak Balraj offered the film “Jaan Tere Naam”. That day came in 1999, when his film ‘Jaan Tere Naam’ was released. The film was a super hit, but still Ronit Roy could not get the stardom that he needed. Even after giving a superhit film, Ronit Roy did not get any work for almost 6 years.

After this, Ronit got a chance to work in the show ‘Kamaal’ on behalf of Balaji Productions. After that but he got real success from Ekta Kapoor’s show ‘Kasauti Zindagi Ki’, the character of Mr. Rishabh Bajaj is still remembered by people. When Ronit came on screen as Mihir Virani in ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’, he might not have thought that the audience would like him so much. This character made him the Amitabh Bachchan of the small screen.

Meanwhile, in 2003, he formed a company named Ace Security and Protection agency and started giving security to many big stars. Let us tell you that Ronit himself has given security to Aamir for almost 2 years. Ronit had given security to his own co-star Hrithik after the release of ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’. Along with this, he has also given protection to Amitabh. Along with this, Ronit Roy’s agency is now giving security to Hollywood stars after Bollywood.