From Maruti Baleno to Hyundai i20, these premium cars are getting attractive discounts, read report

Want to buy premium hatchback car in low budget with attractive discount, then know here complete details of discount available on selected cars.

If you are planning to buy a new car with attractive design and features in a low budget, which is also strong in terms of mileage and gets attractive discounts on them, then here we are telling the complete details of those cars on which companies are offering. Attractive discounts and other benefits are being offered.

Maruti Baleno: Maruti Baleno is a popular hatchback of its company, on which a cash discount of 10 thousand rupees is being given by the company.

Along with this cash discount, you will also get an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 2500. Adding all these, the discount available on this car becomes Rs 22,500. The starting price of Maruti Banello is Rs 5.99 lakh, which goes to Rs 9.45 lakh on the top model.

Hyundai i20: The Hyundai i20 is a sporty designed premium hatchback on which the company is offering a cash discount of up to Rs 25,000. Apart from this discount, an exchange bonus of Rs 10 thousand and a corporate discount of Rs 5 thousand is also being given.

Adding all these, the discount available on this car goes up to Rs 40 thousand. The starting price of Hyundai i20 is Rs 6.91 lakh, which goes up to Rs 11.40 lakh on going to the top model.

Toyota Glanza: The Toyota Glanza is an attractively designed hatchback, on which the company is offering a cash discount of up to Rs 10,000.

Apart from this cash discount, an exchange bonus of Rs 18,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 2,000 is also being given.

,read this also– Safest Top 3 Cars in Lowest Price, which got 5 Star Safety Rating in Global NCAP Crash Test)

Adding all these, the total discount available on this car makes up to 30 thousand rupees.

Honda Jazz: The Honda Jazz is a premium hatchback that is loved for its sleek design and premium features and styling.

,read this also– These top 3 sunroof cars come in the mid range with premium features, know full details of price and features)

Honda is offering a cash discount of Rs 10,000 on this car, along with an exchange bonus of Rs 5,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 4,000.

Adding all this, the discount available on this car is up to Rs 19 thousand, the starting price of Honda Jazz is Rs 7.65 lakh, which goes up to Rs 9.89 lakh in the top model.

Important notice: The above mentioned discount is valid only till the month of November, which the company can extend further based on customer feedback. Also, these discount offers may vary from city to city.