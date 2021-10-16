From Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire to Hyundai i10 Era available here for 3 lakhs Know What are the other options in the used cars of this budget-

Used cars are sold at www.carandbike.com. In which cars of many brands ranging from Maruti Suzuki are included. These cars are given for less money than a new car. Many cars have been bought from here, and people also consider it better.

If you are also thinking of getting a car and you do not have enough money to buy a new car or your budget is not yet able to get a new car, we will tell about such cars which according to your budget. will be better In addition, you will also be given a warranty. Apart from this, you will get all the features that you want in it. In these, from Maruti Suzuki Swift DZire to Hyundai, you will also get cars according to your budget.

Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire

Variant Alto 800 of Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire is being given. Which is said to have gone up to 33 thousand km so far. A two-year warranty is being given on it. It is being given in two lakh and 45 thousand. If you do not wish to take it, you can return it within seven days. This is a petrol vehicle, which was bought in March 2015, the vehicle is from New Delhi.

Honda Brio S MT Petrol

The 2012 model car is a Honda Brio S MT petrol vehicle. It is being given for two lakh 75 thousand rupees. A two-year warranty is also being given on this car. All its features are safe and till now it has been bought only once from the showroom. The car has run up to 25,000 Kms. You can buy it online or by contacting Honor, but you will need to pay attention to fraud while shopping online.

Hyundai i10 Era

The 2013 model car Hyundai i10 Era is being given to you for two lakh 65 thousand. So far it has covered 71,906 Kms. It is being told that there is no effect on the features or engine of this car. It is also giving you a two-year warranty. This car runs on petrol, its mileage is also being claimed to be better than the cars coming in its range. Its location is also Delhi. You can contact Honor directly to buy it.

Apart from these three cars, you will also find cars under two lakhs on this site. Along with this, you are also being given better facility and warranty. The location of all these cars is given in Delhi. If you want to know more details about these cars, then you can find out by searching http://www.carandbike.com.