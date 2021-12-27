From MG ZS to Hyundai Kona… these are budget friendly e-Cars with great looks, see which one works for you

Claims more range than other vehicles in a single charge. If you are also planning for an electric car, then here information about cars ranging from MG ZS to Hyundai Kona is being given for you. These are budget friendly e-cars with great looks.

People are increasingly moving towards electric vehicles due to rising fuel prices. E-Cars can have a favorable effect on people’s pockets, by using them you can avoid charging again and again. They claim more range than other vehicles in a single charge. If you are also planning for an electric car, then here information about cars ranging from MG ZS to Hyundai Kona is being given for you. These are budget friendly e-cars with great looks.

Tata Tigor EV

Talking about this car, this electric car is the most economical car in India. The company claims that this car can run up to 213 km on a single recharge. Which takes 12 hours to charge. If you are using DC fast charger then it can be charged in 2 hours also. It can be bought for a price between Rs 12-13 lakh.

MG ZS EV

MG has recently launched the SUV in India. Like Tata, MG has also brought an electric vehicle of its SUV. The company claims that this vehicle can run up to 419 km on a single charge on a single charge. Its price in India is between Rs 21 lakh and Rs 25 lakh. Although its price is being given more but it comes with other features. It takes less time to charge this car.

TATA Nexon

Tata is offering a wide variety of vehicles to its customers. Similarly, another Tata car is a stable and a mid-sized SUV. This SUV car runs up to 312 km on a single charge. It will come at a price of Rs 14 lakh.

Read also: If you are going to buy second hand iphone and smartphone then check service history and repairing details like this

Mercedes Benz EQC

If you are looking for a luxury vehicle then you can go for Mercedes Benz EQC car, which is a premium luxury car. This car is available at a price of Rs 1.24 crores. According to the company’s claims, the car can run up to 414 km on a single recharge.

Hyundai Kona

Similarly, electric cars are also offered by Hyundai company. Its budget car is Hyundai Kona. However, its battery is given small, which can give a range of 452 km on a single recharge. The price of this car in India is given at Rs 33.79 lakh.