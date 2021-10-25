From Mohena Kumari of DID to Karan Kundrra, who have worked in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, due to this the actors were discharged from the show

The show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ is one of the longest and running shows of Star Plus. Viewers love this show very much. In this show, first ‘Akshara-Naitik’ and then ‘Karthik-Naira’ ruled the hearts of the fans a lot. At the same time, once again a long leap is being taken in the show. After which the track of Kartik Naira / Seerat like Akshara-Naitik is coming to an end. Many TV actors have joined this show so far.

Been associated with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for some time. So he appeared only for a few episodes. Let us know which are the actors who have associated a relationship with ‘Yeh Rishta’, but did not take any time to break the relationship with this show. Know why these actors left YRKKH:-

You must have seen Mohena Kumari in the dance talent hunt show ‘Dance India Dance’. After being a part of this dance show, Mohena became a TV actress and started playing Kartik’s sister Kriti in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Mohena was very much liked by the fans as Kriti. But Mohena had to leave the show.

Actually, Mohena married Suyyash, after which she left the show in the year 2019. The reason behind leaving the show was that she told that Mohena is now moving out of Mumbai to live with her husband. Mohena had said that she was leaving both acting and Mumbai.

Many TV actresses came to play the character of Gayatri in the show. Deblina Chatterjee was playing the character of Gayu in the show. After the 5-year leap in the show, the actress had distanced herself from the show. The reason for this was that after the leap, Deblina had to play the role of mother in the show, for which she was not ready.

Hina Khan was one of the most popular faces in this show. The foundation of this show was considered to be Hina Khan’s character ‘Akshara’. When Hina left the show in the year 2016, a controversy was also associated with her. There were reports that there were some issues between Hina Khan and her co-actor Karan Mehra (Naitik). Since then, Hina had decided to leave the show.

Later, the show’s producer and producer Rajan Shahi claimed that even without ‘Akshara’, the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will do well. Hina Khan had expressed displeasure over the silence of the producer and said that (They should not have kept quiet. We were working together for 8 years.)

After the departure of Hina Khan, Karan Mehra also walked out of this show. After this, actor Rohan Mehra, who played the character of ‘Naksh’ in the show, also quit from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Parul Chauhan was also in the show, but she did not want to play the role of grandmother. In such a situation, he made distance from the show. Now actor Mohsin Khan has also said goodbye to the show. Mohsin has been associated with the show ‘Yeh Rishta’ for a long time. So he wanted to try something new. In such a situation, he took a break from the show.

Karan Kundrra had joined the show Yeh Rishta Kehlata Hai. In this show, he was seen as Seerat’s lover Ranveer. The audience also liked him a lot in this form. But later it came out that according to the script, his role was the same. So he walked out of the show. These days Karan is seen in Bigg Boss season 15.

The post Yeh Rishta has worked in Kya Kehlata Hai from Mohena Kumari of DID to Karan Kundrra, due to which the actors were discharged from the show appeared first on Jansatta.



#Mohena #Kumari #Karan #Kundrra #worked #Yeh #Rishta #Kya #Kehlata #Hai #due #actors #discharged #show