From Mona Singh to Tanisha Mukherjee, these celebs freeze eggs to become a mother

New Delhi. There was a time in Bollywood when actresses used to resort to new techniques to become a mother. Out of which many actresses had resorted to surrogacy, now these days the trend of ‘egg freezing’ is increasing in Bollywood. Which every actress is now liking to take. This technique came into the limelight when Tanisha Mukherjee, sister of famous actress Kajol, had frozen the eggs.

Let us know what is the process of ‘egg freezing’? Which actress made eggs freeze

Egg freeze is medically known as ‘mature aucite cryopreservation’. But in common language, it is the process in which the fertility of women is preserved so that whenever she wants to become a mother in future, she can have her own family. In egg freezing, mature eggs are removed from the ovaries in a woman’s body and kept at a temperature equal to that of liquid nitrogen. Egg freezing is a boon for those women who, if they want to become a mother in the future, then their frozen eggs are mixed with specialist sperm and the fertilized egg is placed in the woman’s uterus.

Rakhi Sawant

Drama queen Rakhi Sawant Baisey always remains in the headlines due to her impeccable rhetoric. But apart from this, she also came in the discussion due to the revelations made in the past. In which she wanted to become a mother. Rakhi disclosed that she had kept her eggs frozen. Rakhi had said that the time has come for her to become a mother. She had said that if her husband Ritesh comes then it is fine otherwise she will have to take the decision alone in this matter.

Mona Singh

Mona Singh, who came into limelight from the serial Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin, which came on the small screen, had her eggs frozen at the age of 34. Because she wants to chill with her partner and travel the world. That’s why she wants to live away from this tension.

Miss World Diana Hayden

Former Miss World Diana Hayden is one of the first Indian celebrities who got her eggs frozen 8 years ago at the age of 30. Diana became a mother at the age of 42. Then she had her eggs frozen 3 years ago, after that she became the mother of twins for the second time.

