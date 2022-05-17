From Monkey Gate Scandal to Playing Together Harbhajan Singh shocked on Andrew Symonds death

Australian cricket has suffered a serious setback. Former all-rounder Andrew Symonds died in a automotive accident on Saturday evening on the age of 46. Symonds was top-of-the-line all-rounders of his time. Symonds helped revolutionize batting with power-hitting. He represented Australia in 198 ODIs, 26 Exams and 14 T20Is. He additionally had a deep reference to controversies.

Who can neglect the Monkeygate scandal. That is the largest controversy within the cricket world. The rift between Crew India’s former cricketer Harbhajan Singh and Symonds elevated to such an extent that the matter reached to racism. This incident is from the 2008 Sydney Take a look at. Symonds had alleged that Harbhajan used the phrase ‘monkey’ throughout a heated argument with him. Nevertheless, Harbhajan has mentioned that he by no means used racial remarks.

The dispute between Symonds and Harbhajan has led to a disagreement between the 2 groups. India threatened to cancel the tour and return house after the star spinner was suspended for 3 matches. The matter reached the match referee Mike Proctor. The Board of Management for Cricket in India (BCCI) lodged a protest over the suspension of its participant. Nevertheless, the allegation of racism on Harbhajan couldn’t be proved later and the three-Take a look at ban was lifted.

Shocked to hear concerning the sudden demise of Andrew Symonds. Gone too quickly. Heartfelt Condolences to the household and pals. Prayers for the departed soul ?#RIPSymonds — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 15, 2022

After this incident, nobody would have thought that Harbhajan and Symonds can be seen taking part in along with the identical staff, nevertheless it occurred. In IPL 2011, Mumbai Indians (MI) added Symonds to their aspect. Relating to this, Bhajji mentioned that when Mumbai purchased Symonds, he was initially stunned. He mentioned the Australian cricketer appeared to be a very “totally different man” within the IPL.

Harbhajan advised Sportskeeda, “When Mumbai selected him, the primary thought that got here to my thoughts was- ‘Why did they select him? How will we (me and Symonds) be collectively?’ When he entered the MI dressing room, Andrew was a unique man completely. I believed he can be offended and I feel he will need to have thought the identical method about me.”

Harbhajan additionally mentioned, “Truly, we used to eat collectively at evening and sit collectively. The dispute between me and Symonds was exaggerated by the media. After we met, we by no means felt that there was any downside between us.” Bhajji broke down on the death of Symonds. He tweeted, “Shocked to hear concerning the sudden passing of Andrew Symonds. Gone too quickly. Heartfelt condolences to household and pals. Prayers for the departed soul.”