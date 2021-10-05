From Moonmoon Dhamecha to Nupur Sarika: Aryan Khan Drugs Case is known to all concerned from Arbaaz dealer to Nupur Sarika

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had secret information about the rave party on Cordelia Cruises going to Goa. The NCB searched the ship for more than 6 hours late on Saturday night and from there they arrested 8 people, including Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan, with drugs. Find out from which accused the NCB recovered and from whom Nupur hid the drugs in the sanitary pad.

An NCB official said there were 1,800 people on board at the time, but all but eight were told to leave after an investigation. These eight people included Aryan Khan. In addition to Aryan Khan, the accused include Munmun Dhamecha, Arbaaz Merchant, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhokar and Gomit Chopra. The NCB team recovered 13 grams of cocaine, 21 grams of hashish, 22 tablets of MDM drug, five grams of MD drug and Rs 1.33 lakh cash from all the accused. A man named Shreyas Nair from Goregaon has also been arrested by the NCB from Goregaon in this case.



The NCB is continuously interrogating all the accused including Aryan. Find out who took the drugs on the cruise. With the exception of Aryan, charas was seized from Arbaaz Merchant’s shoes, while the other accused hid drugs in someone’s collar, someone’s lens cover, someone’s underwear, someone’s pants stitching and someone’s ladies purse handle.

Nupur Sarika

Nupur Sarika works in fashion designing in Delhi. Reports suggest that the drugs were given to Nupur by Mohak, who cleverly hid them in a sanitary pad and took them away. However, this trick of hiding drugs in sanitary pads did not work and it did not escape the notice of the NCB.

Ismit Singh

Ismeet is also from Delhi. He is said to have a hotel business here. According to reports, the NCB had received 14 MDMA ecstasy pills from him at the Rev Party.

Mohak Jaswal

Mohak hails from Delhi and is said to be an IT professional by profession. He has experience working abroad. According to information received, Mohak himself did not go to the party with the drugs, but he had bought the drugs from a locker man in Mumbai and asked Nupur to hide them in a sanitary pad and go inside and give them to him.

Vikrant Chokar

Vikrant is also from Delhi. The information available about him states that he is addicted to drugs. The NCB seized 5 grams of mephedrone (intermediate dose) and 10 grams of cocaine (intermediate) drugs from Vikrant.

Gomit Chopra

Gomit is a resident of Delhi, who is said to be a hairdresser. There are reports that big celebrities have approached her for makeup. According to reports to date, Gomit had brought drugs hidden in a lens box. The NCB is said to have received 4 MDMA pills and some cocaine from Gomit.

Moonmoon Dhamecha

Moonmoon Dhame is a fashion model from a business family. He is originally from Sagar district in Madhya Pradesh. After the death of her parents, she lives in Delhi with her brother Prince. Moonmoon, 39, has been arrested by the NCB for possession of drugs. NCB has received 5 grams of charas from Moonmoon Dhamecha.

Arbaaz merchants

Aryan, the son of Arbaaz Merchant and Shah Rukh Khan, is said to be good friends. Both friends from school have also been told. The NCB is said to have seized 6 grams of charas from Arbaaz. The NCB has also received some information from Arbaaz’s phone chat.

Shreyas Nair

Shreyas Nair was the party’s 9th arrest on a cruise. According to sources, Shreyas Nair is a very special friend of Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant and their mobile chats have also surfaced. He is also said to be a school friend of Aryan and Arbaaz. Shreyas was also told to go to the party but could not go for some reason.