From Moonmoon Dhamecha to Nupur Sarika: Aryan Khan Drugs Case is known to all concerned from Arbaaz dealer to Nupur Sarika
The NCB is continuously interrogating all the accused including Aryan. Find out who took the drugs on the cruise. With the exception of Aryan, charas was seized from Arbaaz Merchant’s shoes, while the other accused hid drugs in someone’s collar, someone’s lens cover, someone’s underwear, someone’s pants stitching and someone’s ladies purse handle.
Nupur Sarika
Nupur Sarika works in fashion designing in Delhi. Reports suggest that the drugs were given to Nupur by Mohak, who cleverly hid them in a sanitary pad and took them away. However, this trick of hiding drugs in sanitary pads did not work and it did not escape the notice of the NCB.
Ismit Singh
Ismeet is also from Delhi. He is said to have a hotel business here. According to reports, the NCB had received 14 MDMA ecstasy pills from him at the Rev Party.
Mohak Jaswal
Mohak hails from Delhi and is said to be an IT professional by profession. He has experience working abroad. According to information received, Mohak himself did not go to the party with the drugs, but he had bought the drugs from a locker man in Mumbai and asked Nupur to hide them in a sanitary pad and go inside and give them to him.
Vikrant Chokar
Vikrant is also from Delhi. The information available about him states that he is addicted to drugs. The NCB seized 5 grams of mephedrone (intermediate dose) and 10 grams of cocaine (intermediate) drugs from Vikrant.
Gomit Chopra
Gomit is a resident of Delhi, who is said to be a hairdresser. There are reports that big celebrities have approached her for makeup. According to reports to date, Gomit had brought drugs hidden in a lens box. The NCB is said to have received 4 MDMA pills and some cocaine from Gomit.
Moonmoon Dhamecha
Moonmoon Dhame is a fashion model from a business family. He is originally from Sagar district in Madhya Pradesh. After the death of her parents, she lives in Delhi with her brother Prince. Moonmoon, 39, has been arrested by the NCB for possession of drugs. NCB has received 5 grams of charas from Moonmoon Dhamecha.
Arbaaz merchants
Aryan, the son of Arbaaz Merchant and Shah Rukh Khan, is said to be good friends. Both friends from school have also been told. The NCB is said to have seized 6 grams of charas from Arbaaz. The NCB has also received some information from Arbaaz’s phone chat.
Shreyas Nair
Shreyas Nair was the party’s 9th arrest on a cruise. According to sources, Shreyas Nair is a very special friend of Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant and their mobile chats have also surfaced. He is also said to be a school friend of Aryan and Arbaaz. Shreyas was also told to go to the party but could not go for some reason.
