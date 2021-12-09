From next week, 8 days in December and 12 days in January, banks will remain closed at different places, deal with urgent work.

If you have an important job in the bank, which cannot be done online from home, then you must read this news. Because there are going to be more bank holidays in December and January. Because of this, if you have any important work or important transaction, then deal with it before the week. These holidays are going to fall at different places in different banks. However, online services will continue during this period. According to the information, out of the remaining days of December 2021, there will be 8 days and 12 days in January.

This bank will remain closed due to the strike of banks

A two-day strike has been called by bank unions in the coming week to protest against the proposed privatization of banks. Bank branches will remain closed for two days on December 16 (Thursday) and December 17 (Friday) due to this banking strike. Apart from this, banks will remain closed in Meghalaya and Chhattisgarh on December 18 due to Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham and Guru Ghasidas Jayanti. At the same time, on December 19, the bank will remain closed in Goa due to Goa Liberation Day.

list of bank holidays in december

16 December – Bank union strike

December 17 – Bank union strike

18 December – Death anniversary of U Soso Tham (in Shillong)

19 December – Sunday Goa Liberation Day

December 24 – Christmas Eve (in Mizoram, Meghalaya

25 December – Christmas Day

30 December – Tamu Losar (Sikkim, Meghalaya)

31st December – New Year’s Eve (Manipur)

Banks will be closed for 12 days in January 2022

In the month of January of the new year 2022, the official holidays will be of 12 days. Out of this, five days will be Sundays and Saturdays. Apart from this, banks will also remain closed on account of New Year.

Banks will remain closed here in January 2022

January 1 – Saturday closed on New Year’s Day across the country

January 2 – Sunday

9 January – Sunday Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti

Captives in Mizoram on January 11- Tuesday Missionary Day

12 January – Wednesday on Swami Vivekananda Jayanti in West Bengal

January 14- Friday Magh Bighu, Makar Sankranti, Tusu Puja banned in many states

15 January – Banned in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh on Saturday Pongal/Thiruvalluvar Day

16 January – Sunday

23 January – Sunday and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti

Captive in Himachal Pradesh on January 25- Tuesday State Foundation Day

26 January- Wednesday Republic Day

January 31 – Ban on Monday May-Dam-Me-Phi in Assam